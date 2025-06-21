The Chicago Cubs lead in the National League Central is one of the bigger gaps in the league. However, the Cubs have had to tread water without their best pitcher on the mound. Craig Counsell has been without Shota Imanaga since May 4. The 31-year-old suffered a hamstring strain against the Milwaukee Brewers and has been on the injured list ever since.

The Cubs' fanbase got some good news on Saturday, though. According to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma, Counsell confirmed that his ace will rejoin the team next week in St. Louis. The All-Star pitcher's return does not have a set date, but he will be with the team as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Imanaga's return could not come soon enough for a Cubs team trying to keep pace in the standings. Entering Saturday, Chicago was one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL. A good showing against the Cardinals would help Counsell and his team put some more space between them and one of their biggest challengers.

Matthew Boyd, the team's second best starter, could miss some time for Counsell as well. The 34-year-old caught a comeback line drive during his last start, but had to leave with a left shoulder bruise. If the southpaw has to miss a stretch of games, Counsell will be without the two best members of his rotation.

Article Continues Below

When Boyd has been healthy, he has been good in his first season with the Cubs. He and Imanaga have formed an elite one-two punch on the mound to complement Counsell's offense.

Getting their ace back in the clubhouse is a big morale booster for Chicago. The Cubs are still at the top of the division, but are 5-5 in their last ten games. Despite that, fans are excited for what the rest of the season could hold for their team.

If Counsell wants to lead Chicago on a deep run in the playoffs, Imanaga will be key. The Cubs have been cautious with his return, choosing not to rush him back. Hamstring injuries are something to watch for all athletes, especially pitchers. The last thing that Chicago needs is Imanaga and Boyd both sitting out with different injuries.

The Cubs came out of the gates strong and have proved that they are a serious contender. Whether it is against the Cardinals or not, Imanaga returning at full health puts Chicago in the driver's seat heading into the second half of the season.