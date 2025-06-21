The first regular season of the Pete Carroll era with the Las Vegas Raiders is only a few months away. Since taking over as head coach, Carroll and new general manager John Spytek have worked to remake the Raiders in their image. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly might have been their most important hire. As the team continues their preparation for the upcoming season, Kelly spoke highly of rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. to team media.

“I think Dont’e is unique in terms of he’s just a hair under 6-5 and he ran 4.3,” said Kelly to Raiders.com (via NBCSports). “There's not a lot of humans on this planet that can do that. And I think if you had a draw up an outside receiver, you would pick that type of body type, someone that’s got length, someone that’s got a huge catch radius, but also has speed. Sometimes you can get a big guy like that, but he can’t really run, so they can stay with him. So, you add that speed element to him, his ability to sink his hips, his ability to get in and out of cuts.”

Despite the fact that Thornton Jr. is still pretty raw, he could certainly be an undeveloped gem just waiting to be polished. The coaching staff that Carroll and Spytek have brought together is full of teachers just like Kelly. Quarterback Geno Smith is a solid veteran option that needs more weapons outside of tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Jakobi Meyers is really the only proven option they have at receiver, so there's plenty of opportunity for Thornton Jr. Can the rookie seize the moment?

Can Dont'e Thornton Jr. break out in rookie season for Raiders?

Based on his physical attributes, it wouldn't be surprising to see the fourth-round pick step into a bigger role. The mental side comes with study, preparation and time. If Thornton Jr. wants to become one of Smith's most trusted targets, then he will have to work with all the resources he has to succeed.

Meyers and third-year target Tre Turner aren't the most imposing top two receivers, while fellow rookie Jack Bech was taken in the second round. It's certainly safe to assume with Smith and Kelly in charge of the offense, there will be plenty of healthy competition for targets moving forward. Don't be surprised if Thornton Jr. works his way into a bigger role as the first season in this new era of Raiders football progresses.