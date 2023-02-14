Monday night against the Miami Heat marked Jamal Murray’s fifth consecutive missed contest for the Denver Nuggets. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a lingering knee injury, and at this point, it doesn’t really sound like he’s close to returning.

Murray himself provided an update on the inflammation in his right knee before Monday’s game against the Heat. According to the 6-foot-3 combo guard, he expects to get a re-evaluation of his injury after the All-Star break, per Dennis Scott of NBA TV.

This only means that Murray won’t be back on Wednesday when the Nuggets take on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the new-look Dallas Mavericks. That should be a good test for the top-seeded Nuggets, but they will now need to battle the Mavs without Murray in the mix.

To be clear, there’s no guarantee yet that Jamal Murray will be able to return to action right after the All-Star break. He’s going to get more tests done on his knee by then and depending on the results, it’s possible that he sits out more games for Denver.

The most important thing for the Nuggets here is to let their star guard heal up. It’s not like they’re in any rush to bring him back. They will, however, need him to be back to full strength for the postseason as Denver looks to contend for the title this year in what has now become an even more ruthless Western Conference.