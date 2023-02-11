Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray has missed three straight games due to a knee injury. Without arguably their second-best player, the Nuggets have struggled of late, as the team owns a 1-2 record over its last three contests. So when the Nuggets visit the Spectrum Center on Saturday night to play LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and the Charlotte Hornets, every Nuggets fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Hornets

The Nuggets have Murray listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Aaron Gordon (left rib contusion) and Thomas Bryant (not with team) are also questionable to play for Denver. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) and Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) will remain out.

Murray, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets organization. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 45 appearances this season. While Murray hasn’t really missed a beat after missing all of the 2021-22 campaign with an ACL injury, his free-throw percentage thus far is unusually low, at least by his standards. Murray’s current 83.3% free-throw percentage is the worst of his career.

Expect the Nuggets to defeat the Hornets on the road on Saturday, even if Murray can’t play. After all, the Hornets own the third-worst home record in the NBA at 7-17. But with regard to the question, Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is maybe.