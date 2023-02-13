The Denver Nuggets are in South Beach Monday night for a road game against the Miami Heat, though, they could potentially be missing the services of both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon once again.

In the injury report released ahead of the games scheduled for Monday, the names of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are listed with questionable designations.

Jamal Murray has missed the last four Nuggets games with right knee inflammation, while Aaron Gordon is in danger of missing his second contest in a row because of a left rib contusion.

Another absence from either Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon is certainly not going to be ideal for the Nuggets even though the team managed to survive their absences and win last Saturday on the road versus the Charlotte Hornets, 119-105.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both saw action the last time the Nuggets shared the court with the Heat, which was late last December when Denver pulled off a 124-119 win. In that game, Murray scored 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field with six assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes, while Gordon chipped in 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the floor to go along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes of action.

Bruce Brown could get a spot start versus the Heat should Jamal Murray eventually get ruled out of the Heat game, while an Aaron Gordon absence could mean more playing time for the likes of Jeff Green, Michael Porter Jr., and Vlatko Cancar.