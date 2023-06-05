The Denver Nuggets have reached the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

And according to JJ Redick, they should be going back a lot more.

Redick said on ESPN's “First Take” Monday morning the Nuggets “will be the favorites in the Western Conference” going forward for the foreseeable future.

Here's why:

“They have been the best team in the West this year,” Redick said. “They went through a tough gauntlet to get to the Finals. Their core four guys: (Nikola) Jokic, (Jamal) Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., 28 (years old), 27, 26, 24, all just entering or about to enter their primes.

“There's a long runway in Denver for this team to contend for titles. And ultimately, every team in the West is going to have to go through Denver.”

The Nuggets have had an impressive run to the NBA Finals. They defeated the betting favorite to win the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns, in six games.

They then beat the Los Angeles Lakers, who they lost to in the 2020 Western Conference Finals, via sweep.

Denver is the favorite to win the NBA Finals by FanDuel. The Nuggets won Game 1 against the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat Thursday 104-93, before they lost Game 2 Sunday, 111-108.

The Nuggets have been led by Jokic, who is arguably the best player in the world.

He has averaged a triple-double this postseason with 30.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists in 17 games.

Denver also has guard Jamal Murray, who is healthy after he missed the last two postseasons with a torn ACL.

Murray is averaging 27.0 points, 6.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this playoff run.