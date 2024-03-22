Michael Porter Jr. is on an absolute heater, a development that should terrify the rest of the league. The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets are full of weapons and are fully healthy heading into the playoffs. And with Porter shooting incredibly efficiently right now, the Nuggets are slated to do some serious damage to opponents offensively.
Heading into the Nuggets matchup against the New York Knicks on Thursday, Porter was only three 3-pointers shy of setting the franchise's single-season record. And honestly, it didn't take long for him to break it during the game.
Porter went 3-for-6 from three-point range against the Knicks. With 193 3-pointers this season, Porter passes Dale Ellis as the franchise leader in single-season made 3-pointers.
Porter was also the Nuggets top scorer on the night with 31 points, helping them to a 113-100 victory. Despite shooting hot from distance, head coach Michael Malone wants people to know that Porter is much more than a jump shooter.
“Some of his aggressive drives to the basket, like he's not just a jump shooter,” Malone said postgame. “He's shown he can get downhill, attack, and finish in traffic. I think Michael's game right now is just firing on all cylinders. And he's healthy, which is a big part of that.”
During the All-Star Break, Porter went on vacation to Cabo San Lucas. Somehow he returned as a very different player. Malone has been very thankful for his turnaround. He even joked that Porter can go to Cabo any time he wants, and that he would pay for it.
Michael Porter Jr.'s soaring confidence
When Porter hits his stride, he evolves into one of the most lethal shooters in the league. In the past 15 games with the Nuggets, Porter has averaged 21.1 points while shooting 56.7% from the field and 43.9% from 3-point range. Also during this time, Porter has had six games in which he's scored over 25 points.
“Even when (Porter) is not hot, it seems like he is going to make every shot,” teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said, via Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post. “For him to continue to shoot with that confidence is great for him and us.”
Porter's journey as a basketball player has been anything but smooth sailing. He's regularly battled injury problems, including three back surgeries that have restricted him from playing full seasons for the majority of his career.
Porter was asked by reporters where this newfound confidence came from. While he agreed the All-Star break was much needed, he didn't elaborate on the specifics of other changes in his life.
With Porter 100% healthy and his confidence absolutely surging, he seems primed to play a key role in the Nuggets' quest to defend their title.