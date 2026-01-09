After Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and the starters were ruled out for Monday's 125-124 overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers, his name is back on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray turned in one of his better performances of the season in Wednesday's 114-110 win against the Boston Celtics. He finished with 22 points, 17 assists, and one steal, as he led the shorthanded Nuggets to a hard-fought victory.

Murray is listed as probable on the Nuggets' injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks. Still recovering from a left ankle sprain, Murray will most likely suit up for Denver.

The Nuggets have won three of their last five games without All-Star Nikola Jokic, who's expected to miss up to six weeks with a left knee injury.

Jamal Murray's positive takeaways for Nuggets

Despite his team's slew of injuries, Jamal Murray is focused on the Nuggets' brightside of things, which includes him and the rest of his teammates stepping up while their MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic, recovers amid a long-term absence. Murray has done an excellent job as the team's facilitator. He finished with 17 dimes while the Nuggets beat one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

Murray accepts the adversity as a challenge for him and the Nuggets, he said, after a recent loss to the Bulls, per Altitude TV.

“Building our chemistry, building our bond. The way we move the ball, the way we share the ball. How we go into each game, our approach to each game. Our execution,” Murray said. “It's only going to get better when everybody gets back as well. This is a key time for us, and I think we're handling it well, just shots didn't fall tonight, and that always sucks.”

The Nuggets are 25-12, which is the third-best record in the Western Conference standings.