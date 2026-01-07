The Denver Nuggets have needed unsung heroes to step up as of late amid Nikola Jokic's injury issues. But all season long, two-way player Spencer Jones has answered the call. With Christian Braun having missed most of the season due to an ankle injury, Jones has established himself as a starter for the 24-12 Nuggets. And even with Braun and Aaron Gordon returning to action as of late, the 24-year-old wing should remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future amid Cam Johnson's knee injury.

Jones' production did not jump off the page in the Nuggets' improbable 125-124 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Nonetheless, it's clear that head coach David Adelman trusts him. He played 43 minutes in their overtime victory, and, much like Jalen Pickett, he also wants to immortalize that bonkers win down seven rotation players.

In fact, the Nuggets wing posted his introspective thoughts on LinkedIn to further flex on the 76ers after that insane win.

Imagine getting embarrassed on television & then the dude goes and posts about it on LinkedIn after pic.twitter.com/CrpmjEaCc2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 6, 2026

Jones is showing himself to be a true Stanford alum with the way he's incorporated corporate tech culture into his everyday life. After all, who else would write up this kind of post after an NBA victory?

Article Continues Below

Nuggets' tough roster decision involving Spencer Jones is coming up

Jones, as a two-way player, only has a limited number of games left in his NBA eligibility under his current contract. The Nuggets have to convert his contract into a standard one, although they will stray into the luxury tax if they do so without making other changes down the roster.

It's evident that the Nuggets will be retaining Jones for the foreseeable future, although it remains to be seen who'll be giving way in the process. Hunter Tyson looks to be the most likely casualty of this impending move from the Nuggets.