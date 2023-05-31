Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Denver Nuggets are undergoing their NBA Finals media day on Wednesday. Putting some shots up with the cameras on him, star big man Nikola Jokic was starting to feel himself from long range.

"I'M HOT!" Nikola Jokic was feeling it from 3-point range during the Nuggets' NBA Finals media day 😅🔥 (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/Re10siZGcM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

“I’m hot!”

Nikola Jokic can be heard exclaiming that he has the hot hand from long range, one that he hopes to carry with him into the NBA Finals. Although the three-point shot is not a major aspect of his game, he is still arguably the best shooting center in the NBA. However, the shots above are all uncontested, and he showed a flair for the dramatic with some one-legged threes against the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Jokic does get hot from beyond the arc against the Miami Heat, then it will probably be a long series for the team from South Beach. The Heat will already have enough on their plates trying to keep Jokic from filling up the stat sheet while neutralizing the rest of the lethal shooters on the Nuggets roster.

The series between the Nuggets and the Heat begins on Thursday, with the Nuggets being heavily favored. However, this should be taken with a grain of salt, as the Heat have been underdogs the entire way towards the NBA Finals. After coming into the 2023 NBA Playoffs as a No. 8 overall seed, it would come as no surprise if the Heat pulled off another historic upset in the NBA Finals.

While the Heat try to neutralize Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets will be more than happy to let him run the show. If that includes getting hot from three-point land, then the Nuggets will be all in on having Jokic let them fly.