Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Some of the most iconic players in NBA history made an indelible mark on the game by leaving a unique imprint by virtue of having a signature shot. Even LeBron James has a signature shot, his fear-inducing “LeF**k You” three. And now, Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic is now emerging as someone who should inspire a generation of basketball players to try and master an incredibly difficult shot.

During the dying embers of the Nuggets’ Game 4 clash against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, Jokic found himself isolated against Anthony Davis with the shot clock winding down. The two-time MVP proceeded to take a one-footed, stepback three-pointer right over the outstretched arms of Davis, giving the Nuggets some crucial breathing room on their way to their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

It wasn’t the first time that Nikola Jokic nailed a tough shot just like that right in Davis’ grill. Thus, it’s not a surprise to hear Jokic, following the Nuggets’ sweep over the Lakers, declare that exact bucket to be his “signature shot”.

“You know what? I’m gonna say that’s my signature shot,” Jokic said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Nikola Jokic is a gifted enough player as it is; despite standing at 6’11, the Nuggets star can see the floor like one of the best point guards of all time, and his incredible touch around the hoop coupled with his balletic footwork makes him such a difficult cover even for the best defenders in the league.

But for him to show a consistent ability to hit some of the most difficult, off-balance shots over even the most stifling coverages? That has to be demoralizing for any defense.

The Nuggets center has caught a lot of flak over the years for his lack of athleticism, as it leads to some limitations on the defensive end. But clearly, it’s had some benefits in his development as a gifted scorer as well.

“I’m off balance my whole life. That’s kind of normal for me,” Jokic added, per Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports.

Move aside, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook and Dirk Nowitzki’s one-legged post fadeaway, for Nikola Jokic’s overhead trebuchet one-legged stepback triple is joining the ranks of some of the most difficult to stop signature shots in NBA history.