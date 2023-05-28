Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is receiving a lot of love from Miami Heat rookie forward and fellow Serbian Nikola Jovic as the NBA Finals draws nearer.

In a recent interview, Jovic praised the Nuggets star for what he has been able to accomplish in his career thus far, and how it has led him to making his first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

“He is someone who is not only influencing basketball players, but anyone in Serbia,” Jovic said, per South Florida South Sentinel.

This playoffs, Nikola Jokic is averaging jaw-dropping numbers for the Nuggets with 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 47.4% from three. This makes him the only player in NBA history to average a triple double in the playoffs. He’s not the first Serbian to have made it to the NBA Finals, but he may be on his way to be the first Serbian to win NBA Finals MVP when all is said and done.

As for Nikola Jovic, he has never had the chance to play against the Joker this season. When the Heat visited Denver this December, Jovic was sent to the G League. Then in February, when it was Jokic and the Nuggets that would visit Miami, Jovic was sidelined with an injury. The two never got to share the same court, but they did meet in person and had a dinner gathering that night in February:

Nikola Jokić and Nikola Jović at dinner last night in Miami pic.twitter.com/ipEuxFfEQK — THE JOKER(S) 🃏🇷🇸 (@SerbsInSports) February 13, 2023

The Miami Heat have a chance to close out their series with the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Game 6, and if they do that, not only will they be Eastern Conference Champions, but Jovic will now have the chance to finally play against his fellow Serbian.

Will the Denver Nuggets meet the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals?