Just a couple of days ago, the Miami Heat were all but assured of an NBA Finals berth after taking a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. But after two consecutive Boston Celtics wins, the pressure is on in Game 6.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra have to lock in as the team returns to Kaseya Center for what could be the crossroads moment of their season.

Here are three (3) bold Heat predictions for Game 6 at home against the Celtics:

Jimmy Butler goes off for 40

It all starts with Jimmy Butler. He’s been the best player in the entire Eastern Conference throughout the playoffs thus far. He’s averaged 28.8 points per game on over 50 percent shooting to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

But throw all those numbers out of the window for a second. Butler has built his reputation as a big-time clutch performer, particularly when the lights are bright in the playoffs. He’s done it in the NBA Finals against LeBron James. He did it to the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the earlier rounds. He’s done it countless times against the Celtics over the years.

If there’s going to be a Jimmy Butler takeover game, the stage is set for it to be this one. It would go against the entire narrative Jimmy Buckets has built throughout his career to see him falter in Game 6 at home playing for a chance to go to the NBA Finals. Pencil him in for 40 points and half a dozen big plays in the fourth quarter.

Miami connects on 15+ threes

Everyone has talked about the who when it comes to the Heat and their current postseason run – and for good reason. Aside from Jimmy Butler, guys like Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Max Strus have elevated themselves into legitimate playoff performers.

But the how is just as important. Miami was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA during the regular season, belonging in the bottom four in percentage. Their 34.4 percent as a team grouped them alongside bottom feeders like the Hornets and Rockets. They’ve elevated that to 38.0 percent in the playoffs, a massive jump which would rank them in the top four in the regular season.

They’ve buried opponents with a barrage of three-pointers countless times throughout this postseason run, including twice against the Celtics in this series. The Heat went 16-of-31 for a 51.6 percent clip in Game 1 then outdid that in Game 3 as they connected on 19-of-35 in that contest for 54.3 percent from distance. They’re due for one more explosion.

Heat win a nail-biter, advance to NBA Finals

Even if Jimmy Butler does come out guns blazing and the rest of the Heat find their stroke from the perimeter, the Celtics are not going to roll over. They’ve shown grit and heart to even push it to a Game 6 at all. Boston has the more talented team on paper with a more proven set of rotation players on their roster.

This game is going to come down to the wire. With a huge shift in momentum potentially waiting for Miami should the series go back to Boston for Game 7, this is virtually a do-or-die game in its own right. Get ready for big shots and key stops in the closing minutes with lead changes galore. But with the home crowd and Jimmy F-ing Butler wearing a Heat uniform, Miami will just ever so closely edge out the Celtics in Game 6.