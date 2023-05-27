A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Nikola Jokic deservedly bagged the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP trophy after leading the Denver Nuggets to a historic sweep over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In spite of the great things Jokic did throughout the series, some will still argue that Jamal Murray equally deserves the series MVP title, if not even more.

For his part, though, Murray isn’t sweating it. When asked to share his thoughts about conceding the WCF MVP title to his superstar teammate, and potentially, the NBA Finals MVP trophy as well, Murray got brutally honest in his response:

“We’re just trying to win a championship,” Murray said. “All that comes after you win a championship. If we were to lose, no one gets that trophy, right? We win the championship, everybody eats. I’m just excited to see everybody succeed.”

The man has a point. Clearly, it’s not about personal accolades for Jamal Murray. He’s a team player and right now, the most important thing in his mind is doing whatever he can to help the Nuggets bag their first-ever championship in franchise history.

For what it’s worth, though, Murray did produce averages of 32.5 points on 52.7 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 steals in four games against the Lakers. He also knocked down 3.8 triples per game on a 40.5 percent clip. There’s no denying that these numbers would have been good enough to bag him a series MVP title. It’s just that the Nuggets also have a dude named Nikola Jokic on their roster.