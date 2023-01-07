By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The merry-go-round on top of the Western Conference continues to spin round and round, with different teams taking turns as the leader. The new leaders of the West are now Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. After a shaky start to the year, Jokic and co have been balling out over the last few games. They’ve shown tremendous form so far… but Nikola Jokic knows that they’ll need more consistency if they want to win it all, per DNVR Nuggets.

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic: “Yes. Probably, yes. But, you never know. I think consistency is the word…when you’re consistent, hopefully you can make something happen.”

Jokic on what it will take to win a championship. pic.twitter.com/c131bH84cQ — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) January 7, 2023

The best teams in the league can consistently win games over their opponents on any given night. It doesn’t matter if they are 20-point favorites or two-point favorites: they will themselves to victory. The Nuggets need to prove that they can consistently bring their A-game against every team in the league. After all, one slip-up in the playoffs, and suddenly you might be staring at an insurmountable deficit.

At the forefront of the Nuggets’ championship campaign is, of course, the Serbian behemoth Nikola Jokic. Jokic continues to build his case as the best and most valuable player in the league today. His passing sense and skills have not declined. And somehow… he has found a way to be an even tougher cover as a scorer. It wouldn’t be completely surprising if he ends up as an MVP finalist again, if not more, this year.

The Nuggets have never reached the NBA finals with Nikola Jokic. The closest they got was in the bubble, when they got overran by the eventual champions Los Angeles Lakers in five games. Can they finally get over the hump and punch a ticket to the grandest stage of them all?