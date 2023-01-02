By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic has drawn the most attention amid the Denver Nuggets’ rise to the top of the Western Conference standings, and for good reason. After a historic December, Jokic was back at it again to begin 2023. In a rousing 123-111 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, Jokic dropped yet another triple-double to lead the way. But after The Joker, it has been Aaron Gordon who has been remarkably consistent for the Nuggets.

And Bones Hyland wants the world to notice Gordon’s unheralded play, perhaps with one of the loftiest individual accolades one can achieve.

After the Nuggets’ win over the Celtics, Bones Hyland spoke with reporters and gushed over Aaron Gordon’s contributions, which he even deemed All-Star worthy.

“Of course, of course, of course [Gordon should be an All-Star]. This is definitely one of the best seasons or the best season I’ve seen from AG played by far. His numbers prove it. He goes out there and gives his all on both ends of the floor, whether that’s guarding the [opponent’s] best player or on the other end, scoring, rebounding, assist. He does the junkyard work for us and I feel like he doesn’t get a lot of praise,” Hyland said, per HoopsHype.

“So definitely AG an All-Star for sure.”

Bones Hyland on if Aaron Gordon should be an All-Star: “He does the junkyard work for us and I feel like he doesn’t get a lot of praise. So definitely AG an All-Star for sure.” pic.twitter.com/4OnWcClWl6 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 2, 2023

The Nuggets, specifically Nikola Jokic’s presence, has definitely unlocked a new level for Aaron Gordon. Known for his ridiculous athleticism, Gordon has maximized his athletic gifts this season en route to scoring 17.2 points per game on a career-best 60.2 percent shooting from the field.

Alas, Gordon doesn’t appear to have All-Star-caliber numbers, so it’ll be an uphill climb for the 27-year old forward to claim his first All-Star appearance. Moreover, the Western All-Star picture is stacked beyond belief, with Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Paul George, and Domantas Sabonis, among others, as his competitors for a frontcourt spot.

Nonetheless, Gordon has (literally) reached unforeseen heights before, so who’s to say he won’t be able to make the necessary climb to becoming a bonafide All-Star?