By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Yeah, Nikola Jokic is still pretty damn good at this basketball thing. The Denver Nuggets star continues to play at an MVP level this year. Jokic’s mind-boggling ability to bend defenses is slightly reminiscent of another dominant center of years past: Wilt Chamberlain. On Sunday night, Jokic took one step closer to matching Wilt’s insane career, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Nikola Jokić recorded his NBA-leading 9th triple-double of the season Sunday vs the Celtics. It was the 3rd time in his career that Jokić had a 30-Pt triple-double on 75% FG pct shooting. He & Wilt Chamberlain (9) are the only players with multiple such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/kku7uZBBuf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2023

After winning back-to-back MVPs in the last two years, Nikola Jokic is continuing his dominance in 2022. The Nuggets make full use of his unique skillset, making him the fulcrum of the offense. His ability to create for himself and his teammates at an elite level is near-unparalleled in league history.

The running j0ke around the NBA is that Wilt Chamberlain holds nearly every record imaginable. However, Jokic is giving Wilt a run for his money with how impressive he’s been over the last few years. The fact that the Joker can stand toe-to-toe with arguably the greatest center of all-time speaks volumes to his talent.

The Nuggets are coming off of a scintillating double-digit win against the Boston Celtics. Denver capitalized on a struggling Celtics unit by doing what they do best: letting Joker cook. The star center was nearly unmatched in the game, cooking the normally stout Boston defense and tearing them to pieces.

Nikola Jokic has all of the individual accolades that everyone dreams of. However, there’s one piece of hardware that continues to elude him: the NBA championship. Will this be the year that the Nuggets break the trend and finally give Jokic a much deserved ring?