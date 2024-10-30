The Denver Nuggets have had a so-so start to the 2024-25 regular season. They have started the season at 2-2, recovering to win consecutive games after dropping their first two of the year. But through the early ups and downs, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been dominant on his way to making NBA history.

About midway through the fourth quarter of the Nuggets game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to have multiple triple doubles and multiple 40-point games through their first four games, as per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

During the Nuggets win against the Brooklyn Nets, Jokic finished with a triple double of 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists. He also one blocked shot. He shot 9-of-16 from the field and 11-of-15 from the free-throw line.

To open the 2024-25 season, Jokic had a triple double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists despite the Nuggets loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He followed that up with a 40-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers in a loss.

Prior to the Nets’ game on Tuesday, Jokic was coming off a 40-point game to go along with ten rebounds and four assists in the Nuggets first win of the season against the Toronto Raptors.

Through the Nuggets’ first three games of the season, Jokic had been averaging 32.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 57.6 percent shooting from the field, 55 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jokic is coming off his third NBA MVP Award. He won back to back MVP awards during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He’s been named to six consecutive NBA All-Star appearances and lead the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history in 2022-23.

Last season, the Nuggets were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves in seven games.