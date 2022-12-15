By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic for the Michael Jordan MVP award? Well, that is definitely the talk of the whole NBA Twitter after the Denver Nuggets big man played a performance for the ages to beat the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The Serbian superstar recorded a near 40-point triple-double, as he finished with 43 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. For good measure, Jokic made 17 of his 20 shots and had five steals and a block as he made his presence felt on the court.

Denver ran away with the 141-128 win, and the rest of the NBA world couldn’t stop debating why Jokic should be in the MVP conversation now. Many were even ready to give him his third straight MVP trophy as early as now.

“Say it with me Denver admin, 2023 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic,” one fan commented. Another fan wrote, “3peat MVPS: Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68), Larry Bird (1983-86), Nikola Jokić (2020-23).”

“Having 43pts/14rebs/8asts on 85% shooting is completely absurd I don’t care if it’s the Wizards, Nikola Jokic belongs in the MVP convo idc about voter fatigue,” a third fan added.

True enough, after that incredible display of all-around game, scoring and efficiency, it’s hard not to put Nikola Jokic in the MVP conversation. The Nuggets are also in the Top 3 in the West now, which adds the winning pedigree to his case. If the likes of Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry can be in the conversation despite their team’s struggles, then the Joker shouldn’t be snubbed as well.

Here are more reactions from around NBA Twitter:

Nikola Jokic tonight: 43 Points

14 Rebounds

8 Assists

4 Steals While shooting 17/20…. MVP? 😂 pic.twitter.com/lcINhun5rx — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) December 15, 2022

3x MVP soon. pic.twitter.com/waKF7GNnWp — Nikola Jokić MVP Horseman🃏🐎 (@BroncoNuggs) December 15, 2022

Of course it’s still a bit early in the season to really determine who’ll be MVP, but if Jokic can keep his production while leading the Nuggets to win, then he’ll definitely have a great chance to win it three straight.