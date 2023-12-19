The Nuggets big man had a relatively silent night vs. the Mavs.

Despite Nikola Jokic not putting up sparkling numbers on Monday versus the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets still dominated Luka Doncic and company for an easy 130-104 win.

Jokic had an uncharacteristic production of eight points, seven assists, and nine rebounds to go with two steals in 28 minutes of action, prompting head coach Michael Malone to say “You don’t see that every day,” referring to the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player's triple single (h/t Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports).

The Serbian superstar appeared to be contented in giving his teammates the chance to lead offensively. Jokic took just eight attempts from the field, way below his season average of 18.9 tries from the floor per game.

Nuggets show they're not just all about Nikola Jokic in win vs. the Mavs

Instead of Jokic, it was the trio of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Reggie Jackson that shared most of the load on offense. Murray led the Nuggets with 22 points on 8/14 shooting from the floor, while Gordon had 21 points. Jackson caught fire anew coming off the bench, pouring in 20 points in 19 minutes of duty, connecting on nine of his 12 attempts.

Granted that the Mavs were missing some players, including star point guard Kyrie Irving, it's still scary to think that the Nuggets were able to dominate a team like Dallas with Jokic producing relatively tranquil digits. It just shows that the Nuggets are a whole lot more than just a team carried by Jokic, who is averaging 26.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game, so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season.