The Dallas Mavericks go on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mavericks have won four of their last five games and sit 16-9 on the season. However, they did drop their first game against the Nuggets. In that game, the Mavericks got a combined 56 points and 15 assists. However, nobody else on the team had more than 13 points. Doncic did add 10 rebounds of his own, though. For Monday, the Mavericks will be without Kyire Irving, Dereck Lively Jr, and Luka Doncic is battling an illness. Doncic is expected to play, though.

The Nuggets are 17-10, and they are coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the first game with the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic went off for 33 points and 14 rebounds. He also had nine assists in the win. Michael Porter Jr had 24 points, and nine rebounds. Both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon added 18 points. Denver will not be dealing with any serious injuries in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Nuggets Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +8.5 (-114)

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-106)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

TV: NBA TV

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks are sixth in the NBA in scoring this season. They average 120.4 points per game, and it is in large part thanks to Luka Doncic. Doncic is one of the best scorers in the NBA, and he is fourth in the NBA in assists. Doncic is resposible for a lot of the points the Mavericks score each game. With him on the court, the Mavericks are going to be a threat to cover any spread.

Another reason for the Mavericks' success is their ability to shoot the three. They are first in the NBA in threes made per game. The Mavericks need to continue to shoot well from beyond the arc. If they can get hot from three, and knock down their shots, they will cover the spread.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The answer here is Nikola Jokic. He is able to cover any spread when he plays. Just like Doncic, Jokic is responsible for a lot of the points his team scores. With Jokic on the court, the Nuggets are able to cover any spread, especially when playing at home. If the Nuggets can play well, with a healthy lineup, they should be able to cover the spread.

Denver is fifth in the NBA in shooting percentage and they make the fourth-most field goals per game. The Nuggets need to continue this Monday night if they want to win and cover the spread. The Mavericks are not the best defensive team, which is why the Nuggets were able to put up 125 points the first time around. If the Nuggets can do that again, they will cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. However, Doncic will be playing under the weather. The Nuggets are at home, and healthy. For that reason, I am going to take the Nuggets to cover this spread.

Final Mavericks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -8.5 (-106), Under 238 (-110)