The Seattle Mariners made franchise history following Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Going into the series finale, the Mariners were successful in achieving consecutive shutouts. They won the series opener 6-0 and took Game 2 by a simple 1-0 score. They clinched the series but looked to complete the sweep in convincing fashion.

And that they did. Seattle pulled off another 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh to finish the series in style, making history to write in their record books with their third straight shutout.

How Mariners played against Pirates

It was a great feat for the Mariners to accomplish, as their bullpen dominated the series against the Pirates.

The series finale was a tight one, and understandably so. Pittsburgh didn't want to sustain another sweep while Seattle was on the other side of the spectrum.

It was a scoreless affair throughout the first five innings of the contest. Both bullpens came to play as they didn't want to make any mistakes throughout the day.

It was clear that the team who scored first would control the momentum, which happened to be the Seattle. In the bottom of the sixth inning, left fielder Randy Arozarena blasted a solo shot to left field as he scored the lone run of the matchup.

Pittsburgh's pitchers did all they could to prevent Seattle from getting any more runs, but the hosts already got what they wanted. George Kirby earned the win on the winners' behalf. He served on the mound for 6.1 innings, striking out nine batters while conceding four hits.

Seattle improved to a 48-42 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL West Division standings. They are seven games behind the Houston Astros for the top seed.

The Mariners will look to continue their momentum in the next series, being on the road. They face the New York Yankees as Game 1 will take place on July 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET.