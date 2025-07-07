NBA fans continue to be spoiled; just two weeks after the final buzzer had sounded to mark the end of the 2025 NBA Finals, there is plenty of action to be had already — with the Summer League kicking off in Salt Lake and in California. And on Sunday, the California Classic brought fans a barnburner, with the San Antonio Spurs overcoming the Golden State Warriors, 90-88, in what was quite an exhilarating finish to the ballgame.

The Spurs may not have had Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant active, but that did not make the game any less exciting. After all, the Warriors' Summer Leaguers gave it their all. Warriors guard Will Richard, in particular, looked as though he was going to shoot Golden State into the victory after he drained a triple to cut the Spurs' lead to just one with around 30 seconds left in the contest.

However, Richard could not make it two triples in a row, with his attempt at a game-winning three at the buzzer clanking off the front iron of the rim, sealing the Spurs' victory.

Will Richard's game-winning attempt JUST misses and Spurs hang on for the win

The Spurs' blue-chip prospects may not have played, but that only opened up the opportunity for David Jones-Garcia, a Memphis alum, to do the bulk of the heavy lifting for San Antonio. He finished with 25 points on an extremely efficient 9-14 shooting night from the field. He made four of his seven three-point attempts, and even though he turned the ball over six times, he flashed quite the three-level scoring game.

Fans celebrated this Spurs win on X, with many giving props to Jones-Garcia for his excellent performance.

“Ok who the heck is David Jones-Garcia ? ! ! ! 😳 I am looking and I am liking !!! I’m already a believer, sign him Wright, sign him!” @TonyTexas47 wrote.

“Hell yeah that David jones-Garcia kid looks real good,” @AuwaerterD9040 added.

Spurs to find their next undrafted gem?

The Spurs, over the past 30 or s0 years, have made it a habit to develop an undrafted gem into a quality role player in the NBA. Bruce Bowen might be the best example of this. Avery Johnson was a key contributor on the 1999 Spurs squad that won the NBA Finals. Jonathon Simmons was quite the player for the Spurs for a while. And in today's roster, Julian Champagnie has developed into one of the best role players in the league, a true 3-and-D player who can catch fire from deep rather quickly.

Perhaps Jones-Garcia would be the next in a long line of undrafted Spurs gems.