Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke just watched his fourth different team win a championship over the last year and a half. The others he owns are the Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LVI champs), the Colorado Avalanche (2022 Stanley Cup champs), and the Colorado Mammoth (2022 National Lacrosse League champs).

Most people would probably call that a pretty good run.

Kroenke also owns Arsenal FC, one of the perennially elite football clubs of the English Premier League, and Denver's MLS team, the Colorado Rapids.

Arsenal has been in a Premier League title drought since 2004, much to the dismay of the club's die-hard fanbase. However, if Kroenke's recent track record is no coincidence, perhaps Arsenal fans should have a good feeling about next season.

Forbes estimates Kroenke's net worth to be around $12.9 billion. He bought the Nuggets along with the Avalanche and Ball Arena, shared by both teams, back in 2000 for $450 million. Today, the Nuggets alone are worth nearly $2 billion, which isn't a super-high valuation by NBA standards, but still quite significant.

Kroenke grew up in rural Missouri and went to college at Mizzou. He met his wife, Ann Walton, in 1971 and later married into the Walton family, one of the wealthiest families in the world.

He later started his real estate development firm, the Kroenke Group.

Prior to buying the Nuggets and the Avalanche, Kroenke bought a 30% stake in the Rams and helped move them to St. Louis. In 2017, as the sole owner of the team, he moved the team back to L.A. and privately funded the entire $5 billion Sofi Stadium project.