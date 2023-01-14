Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue is well aware of what the Denver Nuggets are capable of, and he’s particularly cautious of one player who has been a massive pain for them in recent seasons: Aaron Gordon.

Speaking to reporters before the Clippers take on the Nuggets on Friday, Lue opened up how the Nuggets have “owned” them in recent seasons, having gone 7-2 in their last nine meetings-including 2-0 this 2022-23. He then went on to share how Gordon “has killed us” during their recent battles, making it crucial for them to match Denver’s overall physicality, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“This team has owned us over the past eight games, I think they’re 7-1, so we gotta come out with the mindset to win the game, we gotta prepare, and we gotta bring a physicality to the game,” Lue shared.

True enough, it’s easy to see where Ty Lue is coming from here. The Nuggets just seem to know how to take the Clippers down no matter what they throw at them. Not to mention Aaron Gordon’s utter dominance on them.

In the three games Gordon played against the Clippers in 2021-22, he actually averaged 24.7 points. This 2022-23, he dropped 28 points on the LA franchise last November to lead Denver to the 114-104 win.

While Gordon made just 13 points in their last meeting early this January, the fact remains that he made life hard for the Clippers. He had one of the best plus-minus on the team at 22 in the 122-91 victory.

It remains to be seen how the Clippers plan to counter Gordon and the Nuggets aside from being more physical, though it sure looks like they’ll be motivated to get back at their West rivals.