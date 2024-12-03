Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic recently explained why he no longer wears his wedding ring on his shoe during games, a unique tradition that had drawn attention in the past. Speaking on the DNVR Podcast, the reigning three-time MVP revealed a humorous yet unfortunate reason behind the decision.

“They fall off,” Jokic said. “Funny story. I lost my ring and my wife gave me another ring and I lost it that day. So, I think I’m not going to use that little part. I am sad, but yeah, I lost the ring.”

Jokic’s honesty provided insight into his pragmatic decision, as the sentimental gesture became too risky during the fast-paced and physical nature of professional basketball.

Nikola Jokic's dominance shines amid Nuggets' early struggles

While the wedding ring tradition has ended, Nikola Jokic continues to dominate on the court. He is putting together another remarkable season, averaging 29.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and an impressive 50.8% from beyond the arc.

In addition to his on-court performances, Jokic’s partnership with Chinese sportswear brand 361° reached a milestone on Monday evening with the unveiling of his first signature shoe, “Disrupting The Game.” The release further cements Jokic's growing influence both in the NBA and globally.

The Denver Nuggets, however, have faced early challenges this season. After a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, the Nuggets dropped to 10-7. They now turn their attention to a crucial matchup against the Golden State Warriors (12-7) on Tuesday night. The game carries added significance as it serves as the Nuggets' final NBA Cup matchup in West Group C. Denver currently holds a 1-2 record in the tournament with a slim +2 point differential, keeping their chances alive for a wild card spot in the quarterfinals.

As the Nuggets aim to rebound and solidify their standing in the NBA Cup, Jokic remains a centerpiece for Denver’s success, balancing his elite play with off-court endeavors that continue to resonate with fans and elevate his stature in the league.