The Denver Nuggets are heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season with the hope of avenging their early playoff exit last season at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This year, they will be once again led by the reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and NBA champion Jamal Murray. While every opposing team will have their hands full in containing the duo, the team could also use some help from its supporting cast.

Last year, the Nuggets pretty much ran out of gas in the second round, thanks to a clear problem concerning depth. This year, the Nuggets made some key roster additions in the form of Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric but they also lost the services of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson. The Nuggets will be dealing with championship expectations this year and they could use a breakout season from no other than Christian Braun.

Christian Braun must bounce back from a sophomore slump

It's safe to say that Braun didn't exactly live up to expectations last year. Fresh from winning his first NBA championship with the Nuggets, Braun was expected to have a better season in his sophomore year. While he did have better numbers, Braun also showed signs of struggling.

In his rookie season, Brun averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game on 50% shooting to help the Nuggets clinch the title. A season later, Braun's numbers took a slight jump to 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game but on 46% shooting.

Braun had a slow start to his second season. However, he did show positive signs after the All-Star break. But more importantly, Braun even did his best to slow down Anthony Edwards in the seven game Western Conference Semifinals series against the Timberwolves.

Coming off a late productive run last season, there's no question that Braun will be following up with a more impressive run. In fact, thus far in the 2024-2025 NBA season, Braun is already starting to piece together a breakout season. He has finished in double figures in the Nuggets' first two games, scoring 16 in the opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder and 11 in the loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers.

One of the holdovers from Nuggets' 2023 NBA championship team

There's no question that the Nuggets roster is slowly moving on from their 2023 NBA championship run. From the departure of Bruce Brown to start the 2023-2024 NBA season to the roster losses of Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Among the players in the current roster, only nine were holdovers from the 2023 championship team. One of which will be Braun.

With an NBA title under his belt, Braun is arguably the most experienced player under Malone's system outside of Jokic, Murray, MPJ, and Gordon. Furthermore, he's the next man to be trusted the most for Malone. In fact, despite his sophomore season struggles last year, Malone ultimately kept his faith in the young Nuggets shooting guard. As a result, it paved the way for Braun to buck in a slow start.

Based on the roster on paper, it looks like the Nuggets won't exactly have much depth surrounding its lethal starting five. In fact, rounding out the Nuggets roster includes several young players like Strawther and some key additions in former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric. In order to make up for the roster's weaknesses, Malone could use a breakout season from Braun.

Bigger role

With the departure of KCP and Jackson, the Nuggets not only have a problem with their depth, but they also now have a glaring hole in their starting lineup. As a result, Malone will be encouraged to insert Braun into the starting lineup or become the designated Sixth Man at the very least. With Braun becoming a starter, there's no doubt that Braun will be asked to do more than his last two years in the NBA.

It's going to be a pressure-packed year for Braun, but it's also a golden opportunity for him to show the world that he can elevate his game. In fact, the third-year NBA veteran seems to be embracing those hefty expectations. Braun's energy and defense will be vital in the Nuggets' hopes to return to the championship conversation. Moreover, with the Nuggets experiencing a lack of shooters, Braun will need to convert his fair share of shots.

As a result, the Nuggets run this year will depend not only on the performance of Jokic and Murray's dynamic play, but it seems that a lot of it also hinges on Braun's breakout season. Nonetheless, Braun is certainly ready to answer the call to step up.