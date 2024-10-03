As Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook described his role with his new team, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone realized the dynamic his point guard can add for his team.

“Russell is a game-changer for us,” Malone said via Tony Jones of The Athletic. “He’s a force. You can hear him coming. I just love the intangibles that he brings to us. I think that he’s going to raise the bar, and I think that we’re going to be more competitive because of it.”

Westbrook has been on his fifth team since 2019. However, changing cities and organizations hasn't stopped him from sticking to his bread and butter. He brings the intensity on both sides of the ball and isn't on the court to make friends. Still, Westbrook had impressive career averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. Although he's taken a lesser role the past two seasons, his impact is still felt by all of his teammates.

When Westbrook teamed up with Nikola Jokic, the jokes surrounding triple-doubles became fruitful for the internet to enjoy. Denver brought in the triple-double leader because of much more than statistics.

How can Russell Westbrook spark change for the Nuggets?

The Nuggets were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the semifinals. Throughout the series, the Timberwolves had a different edge to them throughout the final three games. Superstar guard Anthony Edwards brought the trash-talk but also had that “it” factor athletes dream of having in sports. His relentless pursuit of a win at whatever cost helped propel Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals.

While Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is quite the playoff performer, Edwards outplayed him in the series and was seen getting inside his head quite a bit. Someone like Westbrook can challenge Edwards on both fronts. Although Westbrook isn't the player he was a decade ago, he's still one of the most athletic players in the league.

Young players like Peyton Watson and Christian Braun grew up watching Westbrook in the prime of his career. They saw the mentality, approach, and dedication to the game of basketball. Even though he won't be in the starting lineup, his mentality will be felt by every player, every coach, and even upper management within the Denver organization.

That impact will be felt on Friday as the Nuggets take on the reigning NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics in their first taste of preseason action.