The Seattle Reign announced on Thursday that the team would be retiring Megan Rapinoe's jersey number.
The celebrated No. 15, worn by Rapinoe throughout her career with the Reign, will be officially retired in a special ceremony scheduled for Aug. 25, during a match against the North Carolina Courage. The honor places Rapinoe in the company of just four other NWSL players to have their jerseys retired.
“I have lived so much life in this jersey and am humbled to see it retire alongside me,” Rapinoe said in a club-issued news release, per Jeff Rueter of The Athletic. “It represents so much more than myself — a team, a city, and a lifetime of memories. Thank you to the Reign and to my teammates for the love, the support and the opportunity to leave a piece of my heart on the field.”
Other NWSL players to have their jerseys retired are Lauren Holiday (No. 12 by FC Kansas City in 2015), Joanna Lohman (No. 15 by the Washington Spirit in 2019), Leslie Osborne (No. 12 by the Boston Breakers in 2015) and Lori Chalupny (No. 17 by the Chicago Red Stars in 2016).
Megan Rapinoe was one of Reign's first players
Rapinoe's retirement from professional soccer last fall marked the end of an era for the Reign and the USWNT, with who she achieved unparalleled success. Over the years, Rapinoe has not only become synonymous with skillful play and advocacy but has also emerged as a leading figure in women's soccer globally. She played in 121 NWSL matches for the Reign, scoring 52 goals and establishing herself as the franchise's all-time leading goalscorer.
Joining the Reign in their inaugural season in 2013 and just one of three inaugural players to remain with the team through to 2023, Rapinoe has been a cornerstone of the club's history. Her tenure saw the Reign reach the pinnacle of the NWSL, playing in numerous championship matches, including a heart-wrenching loss to Gotham FC in the NWSL Championship last season.
“It’s nearly impossible to put into words the impact Pinoe has had in this sport, the league, this city and especially our club,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said in a statement from the team. “She cemented herself as one of the greatest and we’re proud to celebrate all that she has accomplished on the field while wearing the number 15. She made an everlasting impact in our locker room through her loyalty, leadership, courage and commitment. We can’t wait to celebrate P later this season.”
The decision to retire her jersey number is particularly significant in soccer, where such honors are less common than in other American sports. Only three numbers have been retired across MLS' 29 clubs.