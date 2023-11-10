Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe face off in their final NWSL game, celebrating storied careers and a lasting friendship in soccer.

In a highly anticipated farewell to the NWSL, Ali Krieger, the seasoned captain of Gotham FC, is set to share the field with long-time friend and rival, Megan Rapinoe of OL Reign, in what marks the final game of their storied careers. This Saturday's championship clash not only signifies the end of an era for these two soccer giants but also the closure of their professional journeys.

Krieger, 39, and Rapinoe, 38, have shared a journey filled with notable achievements, including winning the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles. Their paths, which have crossed on the global stage, are now set for one last encounter, this time as opponents, with Krieger leading Gotham FC and Rapinoe representing OL Reign. This championship game offers a unique stage to honor these two retiring stars' contributions to the sport.

“I am so happy that we get to celebrate together,” Krieger said, via Just Women's Sports, reflecting on the upcoming match and their shared history.

As the captain of Gotham FC, Krieger had announced her retirement ahead of the NWSL season, a decision soon echoed by Rapinoe, who declared her retirement before the World Cup. Both have been pivotal in their respective positions, continually deferring retirement to chase the elusive NWSL title.

We were joking around because we’re like, are we really dragging out our NWSL experience to the max like the very last moment, very last game over the years?” Krieger said. “Like, so tired and fighting and playing and training, our very last chance, we really dragged it out. So we’re getting the full experience this year.”

Praise flowed freely from Krieger when discussing Rapinoe, whom she described as “magic” on the field.

“She just is so individually, technically good, and no one’s like it,” Krieger said. “When she’s on the field, she just brings this electrifying element to the game and to the team that you give her the ball and you know something good is gonna happen.”

Their camaraderie extends beyond the pitch, with Krieger acknowledging Rapinoe's support during her personal challenges. Following her divorce from former teammate Ashlyn Harris, Krieger leaned on Rapinoe for emotional support, calling Rapinoe “rock solid … as a best friend.”

As they prepare for their final match, the sense of mutual respect and admiration is palpable. While each is determined to secure a win for their team, they recognize that their bond transcends the competition.

I think, no matter what happens, we’re always going to be there for each other and it goes far beyond the playing field.” Krieger said.