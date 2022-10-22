NXT Halloween Havoc brings Cora Jade-Roxanne Perez full circle

When NXT officially opens up its Halloween Havoc “Premium Live Event” on Peacock, there are a ton of interesting storylines to follow; will Bron Breakker keep his belt in a triple-threat that also features Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh? Or how about the bout between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre? Will Rose finally drop her strap after 361 days as champ, or will her stranglehold on NXT’s Women’s Division continue on into its second year?

From Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller, to Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp, and even the five-way ladder march for the North American Championship that features Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer, there are a ton of matches of particular note that will certainly get virtual butts in virtual seats, but none is more contentious than the scheduled contest between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, a pair of former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions who notoriously broke up in a very public way after just 14 days. Though the friends-turned-frenemies have wrestled once before, at NXT Heatwave, their rivalry has grown more and more contentious with each passing week, with each performer picking an opponent for the other – Rhea Ripley for Perez, Raquel Rodriquez for Jade – in Pick Your Poison fashion before their eventual Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Though there technically isn’t a belt on the line, the duo will certainly go at it as if there is one, with the former partners hoping to end their association on the white and gold brand once and for all.

Inside the ring, the duo hate each other, but when the gloves come off and the Kayfabe is left in the Performance Center, the connection between the duo has far more nuance and dare I say, is loving, as she detailed to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful’s Youtube channel.

Roxanne Perez has a friend outside of NXT in Cora Jade.

Though they may not be the best of friends in the ring, outside of it, Jade is one of Perez’s biggest champions, as she played a role in bringing the duo together both as a tag team and in NXT.

“Obviously, Roxanne and I have our differences now, but the reason we even became friends to begin with is because we had such a similar story and are close in age,” Jade said. “She has the same passion as I do for this and it shows. That’s why we connected in so many different ways. I came in before her, but we were still close friends and text all the time. When we became tag champs, we went back in our messages with each other and we manifested this together. ‘We’re going to be tag champs, we’re going to do all this together. One day we’ll be like the next Sasha and Bayley.’ We had this dream to do it together. We set it out in our heads and now it’s unfolding in front of us. It’s crazy. She’s great.”

When asked by SRS if she talked to Perez after Ring of Honor went on hiatus, Jade was incredibly quick with a response.

“I texted her that day [ROH went on hiatus],” Jade added. “We started talking and, to our luck, what we planned in our head even years ago, before I even got here, we talked about this. That day, I was like, ‘it’s time to make our plan come to life.’ Luckily, I was at her tryout and helped at her tryout. I was there helping because I wanted her there so bad. ‘Please let me help at this tryout. She’s coming. She’s mine, she’s my partner.’ It was great to be there and see her. She’s great.”

Cora Jade isn’t afraid to get extreme, as her track record proves.

Elsewhere in her interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Jade touched on her experience wrestling hardcore matches before she jumped ship to the NXT Sub-Universe, as once again transcribed by Fightful.

“I’ve done some wild things in my short career,” Jade said. “ODB was my like my 11th match and I watched her in TNA growing up. To have that match with her as my 11th match was crazy. The craziest match was probably my deathmatch with Jimmy Lloyd, and that was a few months before my tryout. I’ve always had a bucket list thing where I wanted to do a deathmatch. Just wanted to do it once to get it off my bucket list because I grew up a huge fan of Jon Moxley before WWE when he was doing the deathmatch stuff on the Indies. I have the Jon Moxley five-disc set, and I was huge Shield fan. I always wanted to do that and had it in the back of my mind. ‘Do it once and you’ll never have to do it again.’ I did it and it was definitely a crazy experience, doing it with Jimmy Lloyd, he’s done a million of them. It was fun and crazy. After, I felt like I got hit by a truck and was like, ‘I absolutely never want to do this again, but I can say that I did it and got it out of the way,’ and now I have a scarred up elbow for the rest of my life to remind me. I’m glad I did it, but I never want to do it again.”

If Jade, who wrestled as Elayna Black at the time, can survive a Jimmy Lloyd death match, Perez has better hope the wheel doesn’t land on “Light Tube Death Match;” otherwise, she’ll be at a severe disadvantage.