Although their first season in the Big Ten would be considered by some to be at least somewhat disappointing, the USC football program under coach Lincoln Riley is determined to make 2025 much better. The Trojans return a good amount of talent and have used the transfer portal to good effect once again. At the moment, their Class of 2026 high school recruiting class is first in the nation according to On3. That class is even stronger now that four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster will join the USC football team in 2026, according to transfer expert Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 WR Boobie Feaster has Committed to USC, he tells me for @rivals The 6’2 180 WR from DeSoto, TX chose the Trojans over Alabama, LSU, & Texas A&M “Let’s do it! I heard they do it better out west!”https://t.co/lv6vPrWhf7 pic.twitter.com/XSKtaNxTkX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“BREAKING: Elite 2026 WR Boobie Feaster has Committed to USC, he tells me for @rivals,” posted Fawcett on the social media platform. “The 6'2″ 180 WR from DeSoto, TX chose the Trojans over Alabama, LSU, & Texas A&M. ‘Let's do it! I heard they do it better out west.'”

Feaster is just the latest piece in what is a very stacked class for Riley and the Trojans. Starting quarterback Jayden Maiava is entering his junior season, and it is possible he'll be tossing the ball to Feaster come 2026. Locking in the four-star wideout gives them 10 four-stars already for 2026, with more room to grow. Will the Class of 2026 come into a USC football program that has an even better sophomore campaign in the Big Ten?

Will USC football improve in Year 2 of Big Ten tenure?

Until the Trojans play the Michigan Wolverines in week six of the 2025 season, they should be favored in each of their matchups. Other than the Wolverines, there are only two or three other programs that should give them some issues. After the Michigan matchup, the USC football team will travel to South Bend to play historical rival Notre Dame. The penultimate regular season game against the Oregon Ducks will also be tough, while hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes the week before could also be problematic.

Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see the USC football program to be in the hunt for a College Football Playoff bid by the time they play Oregon. Even if they lose to Notre Dame and/or Iowa before that matchup, Riley, Maiava and the rest of the roster should be in good shape. If the Trojans can indeed fight on into the CFP, then Feaster and the rest of the Class of 2026 will be walking into a much brighter future.