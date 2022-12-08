By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

There was a time when a RAW or SmackDown performer turning up on NXT was like spotting a unicorn; the developmental brand was meant to be just that, a developmental brand, and sending down a ready-made star to compete against performers still learning the ropes was viewed as inappropriate within the company. When Kevin Owens showed up on RAW to semi-accept John Cena’s United States Championship back in 2015 with the NXT Championship belt over his shoulder, it was a huge deal, especially since NXT wouldn’t be on the USA Network for a few more years and every occasional superstar kicked down to developmental for one reason or another felt like a supreme treat from a booker – Vince McMahon – who liked to run the show a very specific way.

However, over the past few years, especially since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for his father-in-law, the lines between NXT and WWE proper have begun to blur more than ever, and for the most part, the results have been great. From Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, Ricochet coming down to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship, Toxic Attraction going up to wrestle in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, and Mandy Rose running the show as the NXT Women’s Champion for 408 days and counting, WWE has been incredibly fluid with the boundaries between brands and for the most part, it’s helped to legitimize NXT as opposed to tarnishing the legacies of their “mainstream” stars.

Could Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as their names to the list of WWE performers who kicked it down to developmental and added another belt to their respective Cagematch pages? Well, after listening to Pretty Deadly spin a story about how they had no one left to beat in NXT as the brand’s tag team champions, New Day had to come out and cut their English counterparts down a notch.

“Wow!” Kingston said. “First and foremost, was an amazing story, wasn’t that a great story, right?”

“But boys, boys, boys, the story we want to hear is who you’re going to be defending those titles against on Saturday at Deadl1ne,” Woods added.

“Because you’ve said you beat everybody, right? Kofi asked rhetorically. “You’ve beaten everyone already, right?”

“Well, they’ve beat everybody except for, ya boys, the New Day,” Woods said.

After making it into the ring, Kingston addressed Elton Prince and Kit Wilson head-on.

“So why don’t you two put those tag team titles on the line this Saturday so we can hurry up and become your new WWE NXT World Tag Team Champ-”

Before Kingston could finish their thought, Pretty Deadly had heard enough, as they attempted to attack Woods and Kingston before ending up with Christmas presents over their heads and superkicks to their faces. Are New Day about to become WWE Champions once more and complete their tag team championship trifecta? Only time will tell, but after the show, Kingston and Woods caught up with Kelly Kincaid backstage and had a lot to say about crowns.

New Day want those NXT Championship belts.

Celebrating their arrival in NXT and the quick work they made of Pretty Deadline and their bizarre Christmas outfits, New Day cut an incredible promo that might be the wildest of the year for the white and gold brand.

“Yes, yes, you can go ahead and assume, even though we know what that does to you and me,” Woods said. “But we have been RAW Tag Team Champions, we have been SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and now, when we defeat Pretty Deadly this Saturday at Deadl1ne, we will become your NXT World Tag Team Champions. Which means we will then become Triple Crown champions. ‘They said they have nothing new for the New Day to do,’ we’ve got a lot left in the tank.”

“Look at us,” Kofi asked of Kincaid, who complied. “Look at us never resting on your laurels, you understand? We’re out here celebrating but we’re still working, you understand that? Because we’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re out here working out and celebrating at the same time. Simultaneously, ambidextrous, bruh, left and right.”

Though their interactions with Kincaid continued on for what felt like an eternity, with the former Quinn McKay of Ring of Honor reiterating multiple times that she was “fine,” the sentiment expressed by Kingston and Woods can be distilled to one simple sentence: New Day want the crowns – all of the crowns – and they are will to do just ruin Pretty Deadly’s Christmas to make it happen.