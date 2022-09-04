Mandy Rose might never lose in NXT ever again

Mandy Rose has almost been the NXT Women’s Champion for a year. She’s held the belt for longer than everyone but Asuka and Shayna Baszler, has defended the strap on seven occasions, and has beaten basically every top talent the promotion has to offer.

And yet, Rose desperately wants to return to either RAW or SmackDown and go back on the road on the main event. Read what she had to say on After the Bell with Corey Graves earlier this year via a transcription from Wrestling Inc.:

100%. I am definitely enjoying my time in ‘NXT’, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown,’ and I think I will be and I think people better show some respect and show what I’ve accomplished at this point and whether it’s defending my NXT Women’s Title or whether I’m back up there trying to get the ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship or the ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship.

And yet, by the way she’s being booked, you’d think Rose wanted to be an NXT lifer a la Johnny Gargano or Tommaso Ciampa, as she just doesn’t lose when it counts.

Case and point, the unification match to decide on the new NXT Women’s World Championship. Everything about the match was set up for Rose to lose with dignity; it was a three-way match that could have seen either Blair Davenport or Meiko Satomura pin the other, and Rose would have been able to leave the promotion with dignity.

Instead, Rose won the belts cleanly with a Kiss of a Rose to both women, and she left the entrance ramp with both belts held over her head.

Will someone eventually defeat Rose? Yes, but after securing the win over Davenport and Satomura, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will accomplish the feat.