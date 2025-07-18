Coming into the 2025 college football season, perhaps no player has as much pressure and attention on them as Texas football quarterback Arch Manning. That honor usually goes to a returning starter or someone tabbed as a potential top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but Manning is incredibly neither of those things.

Still, the presumed No. 1 overall selection in 2027 enters his first full season as the starter at Texas with mountains of expectations on his shoulders. He is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and leads a Texas team that is projected to ease its way into the College Football Playoff and contend for a national championship.

Still, the SEC media isn't buying all of the hype. Manning was selected to All-SEC Third Team in the preseason media poll. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was selected to the First Team and LSU signal caller Garrett Nussmeier was picked as the Second Team quarterback.

Both Sellers and Nussmeier have generated plenty of NFL Draft and Heisman Trophy buzz themselves, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise to see that they were picked for the top two spots. However, it was still a bit jarring to see the Texas star down on Third Team.

Just because Manning wasn't picked as the top quarterback in the conference heading into the season doesn't mean that Texas doesn't have the highest expectations in the league. The media voted them as the preseason conference champion as Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns sit atop the preseason poll, so Manning is still expected to lead them to big heights.

We will find out pretty quickly how serious Texas is about contending for an SEC Championship and a national title when they take on Ohio State on the road in Columbus in Week 1. The Buckeyes are the defending national champs and beat the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton Bowl last season, so Texas will be looking for a little revenge.

Manning played sparingly in that game, so Ryan Day and his staff will have something new to prepare for in that one. There could be no better opportunity for the star signal caller to announce himself to the college football world than by helping Texas football get a big win over the defending champs to open the season.