When Shawn Michaels made the shocking decision to fire Mandy Rose following her risque postings on FanTime, it sent the entire NXT sub-Universe into disarray. Michaels and company had to change their plans for the NXT Women’s Championship in order to put the belt on Roxanne Perez, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, prematurely, Toxic Attraction, the brand’s top tag team, lost their leader just before a main roster elevation, and the very foundation of the NXT was shaken to its core, as one of its four pillars – at least according to Grayson Waller – was suddenly gone.

Fortunately, Waller has taken it upon himself to right the ship and try to rally the troops in a progressive way moving forward, so much so that he’s seemingly adopted Toxic Attraction as his muscle in place of Rose, as he shared with fans on Twitter.

The Toxic Attraction Effect, huh? While you could probably trim that down just a tad, maybe to just “The Toxic Effect,” the concept – which, to be clear, is very much a concept until NXT decides to make things official – is actually pretty compelling. Outside of Rhea Ripley working with Judgement Day, WWE really doesn’t have a Three’s Company-style trio, with the closest thing probably being Karrion Kross and Scarlet or Madcap Moss and Emma, who are in relationships in real life. If WWE wants to bring both Toxic Attraction and Waller up to the main roster by the end of the 2023 calendar year, which appears to be the plan, why not work the two acts together, form an incredible heel faction at the top of the card – especially if Waller sends Bron Breakker to RAW at Vengence Day – and then sent the act to SmackDown in time for the 2023 WWE Draft? Rose seems to approve of the pairing.