Octopath Traveler II is out and we have seen great reviews on how the 2D-HD game plays out. With eight different journeys to choose from, it may get a little tricky as to how you can accomplish each and unfold the mysteries in the game. In this Octopath Traveler II Guide, we’ll talk about how you can finish Agnea’s chapter 1 in the game.

Who is Agnea Bristani?

This playable character’s name is Agnea Bristarni and you are a dancer. Your journey begins in the verdant region of the Leaflands. Though a tavern dancer in a small village, you have big dreams for the future. With hope in your heart and a spring in your step, you begin your journey to stardom. “I’m going to become a star and bring smiles to people’s faces. Just like Mama.” You have the ability “Allure” which can bring townspeople wherever you may go and summon them in battle for support.

Introduction

Octopath Traveler II Guide to Agnea’s Chapter 1 starts with Agnea performing a dance for a local audience at a tavern in her hometown. After the performance, the tavern keeper, Gus, asks her to collect her tips to introduce players to Agnea’s nighttime action called Entreat. Entreat is similar to the Purchase and Steal actions in the first game, but it is guaranteed to work as long as Agnea’s level is high enough. Players should Entreat the two tavern patrons with green dialog balloons and collect their tips.

Gus will then have a private talk with Agnea. Despite what is said about 10,000 leaves, Agnea’s starting cash is 2,500 leaves, and players can spend this money freely without any story consequences.

After leaving the tavern, players can explore the town of Cropdale and Entreat items from NPCs. They should collect the Bottle of Poison Dust and Shadow Soulstone from the woman on the bridge and the Stimulating Earring and Tough Nut from the villagers standing next to the inn. There are also a couple of treasure chests that players can find.

Once they have collected everything, players can head to Agnea’s home, which is the flower-covered house in the bottom-left corner of town.

Festival Day

The following day is dedicated to the preparations for a festival where Agnea is set to perform. To reach the festival, players are advised to take the Forest Path located in the upper-left corner of the map. Although the Forest Path is generally an area with enemy encounters, Agnea can spend as much time as she likes there without encountering any enemies. Moreover, the right path is blocked by crates, and if players try to go left, Agnea will refuse to go beyond the bridge. Players should collect the Healing Grape from the path that Agnea takes and then proceed north to reach the Festival Grounds.

It turns out that the festival’s organizer is facing difficulty in finding enough people to help, and therefore Agnea is requested to bring more people. This is where players get introduced to Agnea’s daytime action called Allure. This action allows Agnea to bring an NPC into combat, but there is a chance of failure based on the toughness of the NPC, which is rated on a scale of 1 to 10.

If Agnea fails, the party’s reputation in town will be damaged, and if this happens too often, players will have to go to the local tavern and pay to restore the party’s reputation. Although players can also try again by saving and reloading, it is not always worth the effort. However, in Chapter 1, Agnea’s Allure chance is always 100 percent. To obtain the necessary help for the festival, players should go back to the Forest Path and Allure the NPC standing on the side road. The second person that Agnea must collect is an NPC standing in front of the inn in town. Once both followers are brought to the festival, the story will progress.

Unfortunately, there is a possibility that something may have happened to Agnea’s sister, Pala. In this situation, Gus, the tavern keeper, offers to accompany Agnea as a temporary party member, and Agnea can also Allure someone at the festival for extra help. The Minstrel is a good choice for this as he is a level 2 NPC and can perform elemental attacks. Before leaving the festival, players should open the chest to the right of the stage to obtain 500 leaves.

Fighting with Agnea

With Agnea now on the hunt for her sister in the woods, players should expect to encounter random enemies. This is a good opportunity to learn about Agnea’s combat abilities. As a Dancer, Agnea specializes in using daggers and most of her skills involve buffing the party, which can be extended through Boosting. Her starting skill, Ruinous Kick, is expensive but powerful as it breaks enemy shields regardless of vulnerabilities. Agnea also has access to the cheaper Wind attack skill, Sweeping Gale. However, she is not ideal for dealing damage and is better at supporting the party.

Agnea can call a follower into combat by Summoning them, and they will act immediately and after each of Agnea’s turns until they leave after three rounds. Followers cannot be targeted and often have abilities and weapons that Agnea lacks. Agnea’s Talent, Dance Session, allows her to add a bonus to her follower’s actions when using a buff skill. Her Latent Power, All Together Now, allows her single-target skills to target all allies or enemies, including her Dance Session bonus. However, she can only have one follower at a time and cannot Summon and Boost simultaneously.

The Forest Path

With the Forest Path now mostly accessible, except for the blocked right path, players can grab additional chests and encounter the weak Woodland Birdian 1, which is susceptible to daggers and wind attacks. Gus, who lacks a job and purchasable skills, can still utilize Chop Wood, a two-hit axe skill; Bottle Toss, which impairs enemy accuracy; and Special Brew, a restorative skill that replenishes both HP and SP. Even without Boosting, Special Brew replenishes more SP than its cost, so it’s a useful alternative to consuming consumable items.

To locate the first new chest in the region, players should cross the bridge and follow the path that goes back to the water. The chest at the end contains a Wind Soulstone. Afterward, players can enter the water and proceed to the building with the waterwheel via the stairs. There is a Fur Armor chest inside. Players can then access the Veil of Trees by either staying on the water or returning to land and walking.

The Veil of Trees

The Veil of Trees has a greater variety of enemies that are more dangerous compared to those on the Forest Path. The Woodland Birdian 2 can be defeated with daggers and wind, the Mossy Meep with axes and wind, the Marmot with daggers and axes, and the Spud Bug with axes.

Players should start by taking the boat to enter the Veil of Trees, as it is the only way to reach the island near the beginning and acquire the Sprightly Ring from the chest. After that, they can proceed up some stairs on land to find a Healing Grape behind a log.

Just beyond the grape, players will find a log bridge, and if they descend the stairs on the far side, they will come across a chest with an Inspiriting Plum. Further along, there is another set of stairs that go up and curve to the right, and just past them is a log ramp that leads down to a chest containing a Slippery Nut.

The final chest can be found to the right of the save point, and it contains an Olive of Life. There is also a nearby peddler, and players should purchase and equip everything he offers if they haven’t obtained anything better from town. Players should then save and heal if necessary because the boss fight is just to the left.

Boss Fight: Duorduor

The Duorduor boss has 5 shields, but it can be easily defeated with daggers, axes, and wind damage. It is crucial to keep Gus’s Special Brew skill available during the fight by maintaining his SP level, and using Boosting can increase the skill’s effectiveness.

During the fight, Agnea’s summoned NPC should be present, and it’s important to keep track of how many summons are left. When the Duorduor reaches half health, it will summon two Forest Marmots, which are vulnerable to daggers and wind.

At the halfway point, Agnea’s All Together Now ability is unlocked, so using a Boosted Sweeping Gale or Ruinous Kick can eliminate both Forest Marmots. When the text “The Duorduor looks agitated” appears, make sure Agnea is Defending before its next turn.

After defeating the Duorduor, an Inspiriting Plum Basket will drop. Agnea and Pala reunite and return to town, where they meet Agnea’s father. To continue, Agnea must Entreat him, and to end Chapter 1, she must go to the town’s east exit, where everyone is waiting to send her off on her journey to fame. Thus begins Agnea’s quest to become a star.

There's a total of 5 chapters per playable character in Octopath Traveler II. We have just shared with you the Octopath Traveler II Guide – Agnea Chapter 1 so make sure to check in for the release of the next 4 chapters on how to complete Agnea's story in the game.