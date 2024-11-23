Former Kentucky basketball player Aaron Bradshaw entered the transfer portal and landed with Ohio State basketball. While in Columbus, the former Wildcat has made his mark. He's started in all four of the Buckeyes’ games this season. So far, Bradshaw is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game. Also, he's shooting 37.9% from the field.

Despite playing four games, Bradshaw was unavailable for Ohio State's game against Campbell. Hours later, the team announced that he wasn't participating in any activities with the team.

“Aaron Bradshaw is not currently participating in team activities,” the statement read via On3.com. “The university is following its established process. Due to federal privacy laws, we cannot share further information at this time.”

It's hard to figure out why he's away from the team. Usually, there's a reason but due to privacy laws, Ohio State basketball can't disclose any information. In July, ESPN named Aaron Bradshaw as one of six players in college basketball with breakout potential. When he was in Lexington, the New Jersey native showed some of the raw potential.

Bradshaw played 26 games for Kentucky basketball last season. In that time, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 57.6% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc. Bradshaw’s best game of the season came against Penn where he had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Ohio State landed themselves a great player, as he he was a five-star recruit in New Jersey, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Bradshaw was the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 center in the 2023 recruiting cycle. A year in Kentucky under John Calipari helped the 7'0 forward. Even Calipari was interested in Ohio State before taking the job with Arkansas basketball.

His absence raises some serious question marks about what transpired. Considering that this is a federal privacy laws issue, something big might have happened. There's not enough evidence to make a claim but a federal privacy label usually signals something major.

On the season, Ohio State has a 3-1 record but a loaded Big 10 Conference doesn't make matters easier to deal with. Five teams are within the Top 25, including Purdue basketball, who made it to the national championship game last season. Luckily for them, Big 10 play doesn's start until December 4, when they take on Maryland. They hope to have Bradshaw back by then, as he's poised for a breakout season.

If not, they'll have to adopt a next-man up mentality. Regardless, the season will be grueling as they try to make the NCAA tournament since the 2022 season.