The Ohio State Buckeyes seem to have gotten the interest of Bryce James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Hall of Famer LeBron James. Bryce is said to be scheduled to take an unofficial visit with Ohio State basketball the next weekend, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

This means that Ohio State basketball could take a step closer to landing one of the sons of LeBron James after failing to recruit Bronny James, who received an offer from the Buckeyes but decided to take his talents to the Pac-12 with the USC Trojans. It can be remembered that Bronny also took an unofficial visit to Columbus last year before choosing the Trojans.

Bryce is currently part of the 2025 class, so he's still got plenty of time to make a decision. At the moment, only the Duquesne Dukes have an offer for Bryce, who should see more offers come his way in the coming months up to 2025. Over at On3, Bryce is ranked 80th in the nation for the 2025 class and No. 25 overall among shooting guards.

Like most other schools, Ohio State basketball has yet to secure a commitment for the year 2025, but the desire to land Bryce must be there for the Buckeyes, who missed the boat to March Madness last season.

It is no secret that LeBron James is a big Ohio State fan, though, that has yet to translate into one of his sons joining the Buckeyes. In any case, it would be huge news if Bryce ends up choosing to wear Ohio State basketball uniform.