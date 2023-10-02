It seems that Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is finally getting into rhythm in the pros. He does look like he's starting to figure things out in the NFL, and he showed that again on Sunday during the Texans' 30-6 victory at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a former Ohio State Buckeyes star, Stroud has also gotten the attention of Buckeyes superfan and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who showed his support for the Texans signal-caller while also calling out Stroud's haters in an Instagram Story post.

“Say it louder for the haters in the back!!!!” James wrote on the post. “CJ a play out player!!” he added.

Stroud did not give his detractors much material to work with on Sunday. He was incredible for the Texans versus the Steelers, passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions while connecting on 16 of his 30 throws. It was still not the most efficient performance, but Stroud is seemingly headed in the right direction. It is also worth noting that Houston did a great job at protecting Stroud in the pocket, as he was sacked zero times by the Steelers, who often relied on their pass rush to make things happen defensively.

Through four games in the 2023 NFL regular season, Stroud has already passed for 1,212 yards and six touchdowns with yet zero interceptions. He is playing much better than the Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young — the quarterback taken ahead of him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud and the Texans can win their third game in a row in Week 5 versus the Atlanta Falcons on the road