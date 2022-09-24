2 bold Buckeyes predictions for Big Ten matchup vs. Wisconsin

CJ Stroud and the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on fellow Big 10 opponent the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night. But given the current state of these two teams, it could prove to be a very one-sided affair.

Ohio State is one of the hottest teams in the country. With a Heisman favorite in CJ Stroud, the team has looked elite.

Over the first three games, Ohio State has outscored opponents 143-43. Their wins have come against Notre Dame, Arkansas State, and Toledo.

On the other side, Wisconsin has also looked solid. They currently sit at 2-1, with their lone loss coming against Washington State. They have outscored opponents 118-24 and their two wins have come against Illinois State and New Mexico State.

But up to this point, Wisconsin is yet to play a team of Ohio State’s caliber. And this may be clear during the matchup.

Here are 2 bold Buckeyes football predictions vs Wisconsin Badgers

CJ Stroud records four touchdowns

A statement game from CJ Stroud would only add to his Heisman campaign. And it could be possible.

Through the first three games, Stroud has been a force. He has recorded 941 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He is currently tied for the most passing touchdowns in the nation and has posted a QBR of 94.5.

In each of the first three games, Stroud’s stat has gotten better with each outing.

Ohio State’s Week 1 win over Notre Dame saw Stroud throw for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Then in Week 2, he threw for 351 yards and four passing touchdowns. He then put on his best performance of the season in Week 3, throwing for 367 yards and five touchdowns.

All signs point to yet another huge performance in Week 4. And with the bright lights on, Stroud has proven that he can ball.

A four-touchdown performance isn’t unrealistic for Stroud, who has shown time and time again that he is capable of that.

Two 100-yard receivers

A big day from Stroud would mean that his pass catchers also turn in a solid performance. And he just so happens to have one of college football’s most lethal wide receiver duos in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

The duo of Smith-Njigba and Harrison Jr. hasn’t played a game with both of them at 100% since Week 1. But they could put on a show on Saturday night.

Smith-Njigba has appeared in just two games this season. And he has recorded just four receptions for 36 yards, which is a drastic fall off compared to what he did last season. But now, he is three weeks removed from his hamstring and could be a man on a mission.

Through the entire 2021 regular season, Smith-Njigba recorded seven 100-yard games. He recorded five straight to finish the season. This includes a record-breaking 347-yard receiving, three-touchdown game in the Rose Bowl.

A 100-yard receiving game for Smith-Njigba would be a return to normalcy. And it could help put his season back on track.

In the absence of Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. has stepped into his role. And he has strung together some elite performances.

In Week 1, Harrison Jr. recorded just five receptions for 56 yards. But in the two games since, he has been a force on this offense. Over the past two games, he has recorded 13 receptions for 286 yards and five touchdowns.

The pair of Harrison Jr. and Smith-Njigba both putting on elite performances is a real possibility. A bounce-back game from Smith-Njigba, paired alongside another strong game from Harrison Jr. could put Ohio State within striking distance of being the number one team in the country.