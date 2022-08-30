3 reasons why Ohio State football will win 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

Ohio State football is likely to be a title contender again. They have the third-lowest odds to win the next national championship. The Buckeyes trail only the two schools that competed in the 2021 national championship game, Georgia and Alabama. Nonetheless, here we’ll explain why the Ohio State Buckeyes will win the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

There is no shortage of optimism among Ohio State football fans that the Buckeyes will return to the summit of college football in 2022. In a survey conducted by Eleven Warriors earlier this year, more than two-thirds of respondents projected that Ohio State would win it all.

Still, the Buckeyes have a lot of work to do over the next few months if they want to fulfill their supporters’ aspirations and dreams. While optimism is the dominant feeling throughout the offseason, Ohio State football must be better than it was last year. Remember that they didn’t even reach the College Football Playoff.

Having said that, here are three reasons why the Ohio State Buckeyes football team will lift the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State football will win 2022 CFP National Championship

3. Season schedule

Ohio State football’s 12-game schedule appears to be quite favorable. It’s not going to be a cakewalk, but it’s not going to be extremely difficult either.

Take note that the Buckeyes will have just four road games this season. The first five games will all be played at home. In the opener, they are 17-point favorites over a hampered Notre Dame squad. The break comes at the ideal time, exactly halfway through the season and immediately following an away game against Michigan State.

Meanwhile, “The Game” vs the Michigan Wolverines will take place in Columbus. For Ohio State football fans, it can’t get much better than that.

Again, this schedule has its share of challenges, but it’s still favorable to the Buckeyes. Keep in mind that they have enough home games against top-tier opponents as well. It’s feasible for Ohio State football to run the table given this kind of schedule.

2. Explosive offense

Simply put, Ohio State football might have the top offenses in college football history by the end of the next season. Recall that last year, the Buckeyes boasted the greatest offense and a record-setting cast returns in 2022.

At the forefront, of course, is quarterback C.J. Stroud. He established Ohio State’s single-game passing record with 573 yards in last year’s Rose Bowl and is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year. Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba set single-season and single-game marks in catches and yards. On September 18, 2021, running back TreVeyon Henderson set a freshman record with 277 yards rushing against Tulsa.

All three are back for the Buckeyes and hungrier than ever.

Preseason All-American and Heisman chatter abounds about an offense that might follow in the footsteps of LSU in 2019 and Alabama in 2020. Of course, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is managing expectations.

“Our offense hasn’t done anything,” Day said after the first day of fall camp on Aug. 4. “This is a whole new group. We have to go out and prove ourselves. I know what you’re saying, ‘Well the offense is going to go out there and start scoring and be the best offense in the conference.’ It doesn’t just happen.”

Remember that coach Day has a very good track record with the Buckeyes. Since Day joined the team as a co-offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer in 2017, Ohio State has averaged at least 40 points and 500 yards per game in each of the previous five seasons.

That kind of production should continue, and the wins should follow as well.

1. C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year. He is, in fact, ahead of the previous year’s winner Bryce Young. Stroud is also expected to be the first pick in next year’s NFL Draft, and he handled early criticism admirably last year.

Troy Smith is ready to see another Buckeye win the Heisman Trophy, and he believes C.J. Stroud is up to the task. https://t.co/WJvI0WB9xH pic.twitter.com/XHJAfRhHtB — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 30, 2022

Ohio State football certainly has the best player on the field, and he may alleviate a lot of difficulties and compensate for other shortcomings. Even if other aspects of the offense start to stall or suffer injuries, Stroud has the skill and experience to keep the bus going.

In his debut year as a starter in 2021, Stroud was already a Heisman Trophy contender. The California native completed 317 of 441 passes (71.9%) for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns with only six interceptions. If those numbers won’t wow you, nothing will.

It goes without saying that Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud is one unique player. He might be good enough to lead this year’s Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship, a College Football Playoff trip, and a national title.

He also has the depth around him to thrive in his second full year as quarterback. If his on-field production fulfills his potential and the entire team comes together, don’t be shocked if this year is genuinely noteworthy for Ohio State football.