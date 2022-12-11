By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

If he can land some big transfers, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has a chance to prove his doubters wrong this offseason. The portal is already loaded with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Buckeyes shouldn’t be in on a few of these guys to improve the roster and make up for some recruiting missteps. Here we will discuss the four players whom Ohio State football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

The Buckeyes have not used the transfer portal as extensively as some other teams, but they have still acquired several impact players through this avenue in recent years. It is possible that they could continue to do so in the future. However, Ohio State’s lack of willingness to engage in the kind of recruiting tactics that are necessary for the current era of athlete compensation (NIL) has resulted in some weaknesses in its roster.

These gaps could potentially be addressed through the transfer portal, but doing so would require head coach Ryan Day to be willing to admit and correct their mistakes. We aren’t sure he is capable of doing that, but we’re hoping against hope.

Now let us look at the players whom Ohio State football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Dasan McCullough (Indiana, LB)

Ohio State football fans may be familiar with Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough. He was a highly-rated recruit and committed to the Buckeyes. However, when his father took a job on Indiana’s coaching staff, Dasan decided to follow him to join the Hoosiers. Now, as his father has left Indiana to take a job at Notre Dame, Dasan is also set to leave the team.

It is uncertain if Ohio State will attempt to recruit Dasan again, though. If they do, then they’re getting the real deal. He was a highly-rated player coming out of high school, and his performance as a freshman for Indiana showed that he was as good as advertised.

Having said that, it may be difficult to get him to join the Buckeyes. It is possible that he could follow his father to Notre Dame, but Oklahoma is currently the favorite to land him. His younger brother, Daeh, meanwhile, has committed to Cincinnati, but there are indications that he may flip to Oklahoma as well. It seems like the brothers want to play together, so if the Buckeyes make a play for Dasan, maybe they should do the same for Daeh as well. Both would do wonders for Ohio State football’s defense in 2023, for sure.

2. Fentrell Cypress II (Virginia, CB)

Speaking of defense, it seemed last spring that Ohio State’s cornerback position had a good mix of experience and youth that would allow for a strong rotation. However, the position ended up facing various challenges this year. There were already a few issues before several players missed time in preseason camp. That, of course, affected their performance once the season started. Injuries then forced true freshmen to play, further thinning out the depth at the secondary.

This year, the transfer portal offers an interesting and talented group of cornerbacks. Multiple impact players entered the portal in the first two days it was open, and some of them were likely targets for Ohio State. One such player is a second-team All-ACC selection who had the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus grade among cornerbacks in the country. That man is Fentrell Cypress II of Virginia.

Ohio State is reportedly really trying to get him, but they will face competition from other top programs. Keep in mind that Cypress is one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal. He grew up in South Carolina and was a three-star recruit and the 91st-ranked cornerback in the 2019 class. However, he has exceeded expectations and is now a sought-after prospect for 2023. Given Ohio State football’s poor performance in their secondary in 2022, adding Cypress would be a good move for them.

3. JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati, CB)

Aside from Cypress, Ohio State could also consider adding JQ Hardaway to its cornerback corps. He is transferring from Cincinnati after his freshman year and was recruited to the Bearcats by Perry Eliano. Interestingly, Eliano is now the safety coach at Ohio State. It is possible that Eliano and Hardaway could reunite at Ohio State.

Hardaway was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school and was listed as a safety. However, he played cornerback for the Bearcats. At 6’3, his size and versatility make him an intriguing option for the Buckeyes.

Take note that Hardaway saw limited playing time at Cincinnati, appearing in only 11 games and playing 95 snaps. Despite this, he was the second-highest-rated player in Cincinnati’s 2022 class and was expected to be the next top defensive back in the program.

4. Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama, OT)

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team would be relying on a first-time starting quarterback for the 2023 season. He would also be supported by two tackles who have combined to start only one game between them. In the past, the team has recruited players from the transfer portal to fill important positions, and tackle is one such position now.

Enter Alabama’s Tommy Brockermeyer, who was the No. 2 recruit in the 2021 ESPN 300. Now, despite being the top offensive tackle prospect in that class, he redshirted as a freshman and saw limited action in 2022. Brockermeyer is 6’5 and 300 pounds. He played just two games for the Crimson Tide but has the necessary traits to thrive in his new situation. We hope that would be Ohio State.