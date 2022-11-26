Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day offered an explanation for his controversial decision making in the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan after the game, per Adam Rittenberg.

“#Buckeyes coach Ryan Day mentioned field position as a factor in his decisions to punt in the second half. ‘I didn’t feel like we were desperate at that point. And so I felt like that was the right thing to do,'” Rittenberg wrote on Twitter.

The Buckeyes opted not to go for it on 4th down on multiple occasions. Field position is a decent excuse, but the fact that Day said they didn’t feel like they were “desperate at that point” will frustrate Ohio State football fans. Every play is pivotal in a rivalry game such as this. CJ Stroud even expressed frustration during the game when Ryan Day chose to send out the punting team.

Day was hammered on Twitter for his 4th down decisions.

“Ryan Day seems like a really solid and well-adjusted dude who knows where his feet are planted. What I’m saying is that I’m not sure if he’s built for this,” Alex Kirshner wrote on Twitter. “(What I’m saying is that he should’ve gone for it on fourth down.)”

The victory gave Michigan their first victory on the road against Ohio State since 2000. Jim Harbaugh coached a good game for the Wolverines as they pulled off the upset in convincing fashion.

Ryan Day is still regarded as a capable coach overall. But he could face job security questions following his performance on Saturday.