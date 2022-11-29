Published November 29, 2022

By Ronan Briscoe · 4 min read

With the college football regular season out of the way, for many players it is now time to look to their future. In this modern era, that means the transfer portal. For 45 days starting December 5th, players can make a one time transfer from one school to another for any or no reason at all. Graduate transfers still exist, of course. Players can be granted an immediate eligibility waiver for second time transfers as well for various reasons.

Regardless of why each player is in the portal, they all are, and will have a major choice to make for their careers. Let’s take a look at ten of the best college football players currently in the transfer portal, as of November 29th, 2022.

10. Elijah Jeudy, EDGE, Texas A&M

Part of A&M’s 2021 recruiting class, Jeudy is a former four star recruit out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He’s played in just one game his college career, but his potential, plus his four remaining years of eligibility, will undoubtedly attract plenty of power five attention, and it’s thought at least one school may try to keep him in the SEC, that school being Ole Miss.

9. Ish Harris, LB, Texas A&M

Another Aggie in the portal is Ish Harris, a member of A&M’s historic 2022 class. Harris was a consensus four star out of Pilot Point, Texas coming out of high school. He has four years of eligibility remaining, seeing as he saw no game time in 2022. He’s sure to attract plenty of suitors, and will have his pick of the litter.

8. Damieon George, OT, Alabama

A junior with two remaining years of eligibility, Damieon George is one of, if not the best offensive lineman currently in the portal. Seeing action in 17 games across his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, the former four star out of Houston, Texas started six of them, three in 2021 and three in 2022. He can play tackle or guard, but primarily played on the right for Nick Saban.

7. Arlen Harris Jr., RB, Stanford

Following David Shaw’s resignation, Stanford true freshman running back Arlen Harris Jr. hopped in the transfer portal Monday.

Im officially in the portal! Very excited to find the right home 🏈❤️🙏🏾 4 years of eligibility #L33gacy#BiggerFasterStrongerpic.twitter.com/2RdZ3z6gyh — Arlen Harris Jr. (@arlenharrisjr33) November 29, 2022

He played in just one game, preserving his eligibility, meaning he has a full four years to give whatever program comes beckoning his name. You’d have to think, with his Stanford ties, schools such as Vanderbilt and Wake Forest may give Harris a call, knowing he’d easily meet their respective academic requirements.

6. J.Q. Hardaway, CB, Cincinnati

The first Bearcat to hit the portal following Luke Fickell’s move to Wisconsin is J.Q. Hardaway, a corner out of Phenix City, Alabama by way of Columbus, Georgia with three remaining years of eligibility. He played in six contests in his freshman season, and may look to follow Fickell to Madison. So, keep your eye on what kind of interest Hardaway shows in other schools.

5. Dont’e Thornton, WR, Oregon

Dont’e Thornton entered the transfer portal following his sophomore season in Eugene, a place where he’s played 25 games and caught three touchdowns. He holds two remaining years of eligibility, and his 6-foot-5 frame will certainly bring plenty of interest. The Baltimore man may have interest in Arizona State, where his Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is set to be named head coach, but who knows where his eyes may wander.

4. Luke Altmyer, QB, Ole Miss

Luke Altmyer, a former four star quarterback out of Starkville, Mississippi, hit the portal with three years of eligibility remaining following a hard fought quarterback battle with Jaxson Dart which carried over into the season. Altmyer saw action in the Sugar Bowl last season, in relief of an injured Matt Corral, and performed admirably under the circumstances.

3. L.J. Johnson, RB, Texas A&M

A former four star running back out of Cypress, Texas, L.J. Johnson entered the portal following what is frankly a complete and abject failure of a season for the Aggies. Johnson saw the field in relief of Devon Achane in four games this year, but will now look for a new home where he may be the feature back as he had just 31 career carries at A&M. He has three years of eligibility remaining, and should be able to find a new home quickly.

2. Theo Wease, WR, Oklahoma

Theo Wease, a former five star wide receiver out of Allen, Texas, will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he goes unless he’s granted a medical waiver for time missed in 2021. He ended his Oklahoma career with 64 catches for 1,044 yards and ten scores, and should have no problem finding a new home where he may finally be able to realize his potential.

1. Cade McNamara, QB, Michigan

Without a doubt the biggest name on the board right now is Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. He lost a very close battle with J.J. McCarthy this season, but it’s not far back in the mind to remember McNamara guiding the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. He’s got just the one year of eligibility remaining, but with the kind of resume he holds, no player should have an easier time finding a new team anywhere in the country than Cade McNamara.