Although the transfer portal season has only just begun, it has already been a wild ride for many teams. As for Ohio State football, however, the Buckeyes have had surprisingly little activity. We expect that to change pretty soon. Keep in mind that Ohio State has gone two years without capturing a Big Ten crown. This is clearly an indication that there are holes that need to be plugged. Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the Ohio State Buckeyes before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.

Ohio State football absorbed a tough loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. However, coach Ryan Day is hoping to reload via recruitment. Keeping a roster secure in today’s NIL and the transfer-filled college football world is never easy, and Ohio State is no exception. The task of determining the 85 scholarship players for the roster can be constantly challenging. That’s especially for such a storied college football program. Who have they targeted to address the rough edges on the roster for the 2023 season?

Now let us look at the biggest recruiting needs of the Ohio State Buckeyes before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.

1. Quarterback

What’s next for Ohio State after CJ Stroud’s departure? This is one of the biggest questions the Buckeyes will face this off-season. It’s not due to a lack of capability in Kyle McCord or Devin Brown to win the starting quarterback position. Both are competent, but are they consistently reliable? Take note that McCord had one start in 2021 and showed promise with 319 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception in that game.

Remember that although we haven’t seen much of McCord and Brown, they were highly-rated prospects in their respective classes. That speaks of their potential. McCord also has a strong connection with receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., as they were former high school teammates.

Both McCord and Brown have the potential to be solid QB1s, but Ohio State should also consider the transfer portal for a quarterback. Some prominent names are available such as Brennan Armstrong from Virginia.

Of course, Ohio State will likely stick with either McCord or Brown, but the transfer portal remains a possibility. Remember that Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State has committed to moving as well.

Oregon State QB Tristan Gebbia is transferring to Ohio State Was the #9 pro style QB in the class of 2017

pic.twitter.com/81Ph4CfeH2 — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) January 17, 2023

2. Secondary

Ohio State needs to bring in at least two transfer players for the secondary. With Cameron Brown gone, all other players are expected to return. That’s unless they decide to transfer through the portal. Denzel Burke is expected to have a successful 2023 season. Jordan Hancock, Jyaire Brown, and JK Johnson have experience and could contribute. In addition, Ohio State also needs to acquire a top-level corner transfer.

The most help is needed in the safety position. Remember that four potential starting-quality safeties may depart. That includes Ronnie Hickman, Tanner McCalister, Josh Proctor, and Lathan Ransom. Meanwhile, Sonny Styles is anticipated to improve greatly next season. Kourt Williams will also return after missing this year, and Cameron Martinez is also expected to play. That said, Ohio State football certainly needs more depth in the secondary.

Ohio State has reached out to Virginia corner Fentrell Cypress, though he has reportedly committed to Florida State. Aside from him, there is a lot of other secondary talent available in the portal. In fact, Ja’Had Carter from Syracuse has already committed to the Buckeyes.

3. Defensive Line

Ohio State football’s defensive line still has talented players like Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau on the edge, and Michael Hall Jr. and Ty Hamilton leading the interior. With the return of Tyleik Williams and the development of Caden Curry, the line does remain strong. Caden Curry is also expected to shine in 2023. Meanwhile, Kenyatta Jackson, a top 70 national recruit, could also make an impact.

That said, some changes should still be expected in the defensive line. Take note that Zach Harrison will move to the NFL. Meanwhile, Taron Vincent and depth players Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday are all graduating. As such, there will be gaps to fill. Ohio State may consider adding a transfer from the portal.

4. Offensive Line

It is expected that Paris Johnson Jr. will be selected in the top 10 in the 2023 NFL Draft. As such, he will not return. Additionally, right tackle Dawand Jones is likely to also enter the draft. Meanwhile, Matthew Jones is a senior, and center Luke Wypler must decide if he will pursue the NFL.

If these four starters leave, Enokk Vimahi may fill the right guard position and Josh Fryar may take one of the tackle spots. Other players like Zen Michalski and Jakob James will compete for opportunities.

Tackle is a crucial position, especially with a new starting quarterback. Because of this, Ohio State is likely to seek additional options. They already have Victor Cutler from ULM as a commit, but the Buckeyes should continue looking.