The Buckeyes have brought in a lot of talent from the transfer portal.

The Ohio State football team ended their 2023 season in disappointing fashion as they were 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country, but they lost their final game of the regular season to miss out on the College Football Playoff, and then the Buckeyes scored just three points in their Cotton Bowl loss against Missouri. Ohio State was just a drive away against Michigan from winning the game and likely the Big Ten, which would've earned them a spot in the playoff.

Instead, Ryan Day's seat is getting a little bit warm heading into the 2024 season. The Buckeyes have a big season ahead of them, and after three-straight losses against rival Michigan, Day has his work cut out for him.

Ohio State football had dominated their rival, Michigan, up until the 2021 season. The Buckeyes hadn't lost since 2011, but since 2021, the Wolverines have taken over the rivalry.

All of this started shortly after Ryan Day took over as the head coach of Ohio State. The thing is, Day has been phenomenal against the rest of the Big Ten, and in 2022, they still made the playoff despite losing to Michigan, and they were a field goal away from likely winning a national title.

Ohio State has been a very good team under Day, but right now, he has a Michigan problem, and if it doesn't get fixed, he will not keep his job. The most important thing as the head coach of Ohio State is to beat Michigan.

Next season, that is the goal for Ohio State, and if they accomplish that, they will likely go on to the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff, especially with the expansion to 12 teams. It's a huge year for the Buckeyes, and it seems like they are going all in to win a national title.

Numerous players that were expected to head to the NFL have returned. They have landed a lot of impressive transfers, and more are expected to come, and they have made some big coaching changes.

The Buckeyes are doing what Michigan did last offseason. They are all coming back for one common goal, and that is to win championships and beat rivals. It's going to be interesting to see if it works out for them.

Ohio State football will have TreVeyon Henderson back next year in the backfield along with Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins. That tandem has the potential to be the best in college football.

The Buckeyes also brought in transfer quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State. Howard had his moments with the Wildcats, but he has also struggled at times. However, his offense at Ohio State will be loaded with weapons, and it will likely be much easier for him to be successful there.

For the first time in a long time, the Buckeyes didn't have elite QB play in 2023, and it ended up plaguing them a bit in their biggest games of the season. We'll see if Howard will be able to fix that.

On defense, Ohio State should once again have one of the best units in all of college football. Denzel Burke, JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer are all coming back, and they were three of the best players on that defense this season.

The defense was a major strength for this team in 2023, and it looks like they will once again be scary good next season. They are also still looking at some impressive transfer portal players to come over as well.

It looks like Ohio State football is loading up for the 2024 season, and they are going to be a difficult team to beat. They have already gotten a lot of key players back, and they have already landed a lot of talented players from the transfer portal. We have already discussed the additions of Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins. These are two of the best transfer portal additions that Ohio State has snagged so far this offseason, but they have a lot of them. Let's take a look at the sneakiest pickup that the Buckeyes have gotten in the transfer portal this offseason.

QB Julian Sayin, Alabama

Ohio State has picked up six transfers so far this offseason, and three of them are coming from Alabama. Seth McLaughlin, Caleb Downs and Julian Sayin. Sayin is the sneakiest portal pickup for the Buckeyes because he probably won't be coming in and making an immediate impact, but he will still have the potential to be an Ohio State legend in the future.

Kyle McCord was the starting quarterback last season for Ohio State football, but he transferred right after the regular season ended and he did not play in the Cotton Bowl with the Buckeyes. After that, Ohio State went into the portal and picked up Will Howard from Kansas State, and Howard will more than likely be the guy next season in Columbus. He has a lot more experience than Sayin as Sayin has none, but the pickup of Sayin was still a huge one for the Buckeyes.

Sayin was a five-star recruit out of high school, and he should compete for the starting QB job after the 2024 season. He might not be a key player on the 2024 team like the rest of this transfer portal class, but his time will come. This was a great pickup by the Buckeyes.