Bill O'Brien brings a wealth of experience to the Buckeyes from his time with the Patriots.

The Ohio State football program is coming off a solid 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes finished with an 11-2 record and earned a trip to the Cotton Bowl. However, the team is looking to get over their final Big 10 Conference hump. Thus, the Buckeyes have made a move on former Patriots coach Bill O'Brien.

The Buckeyes bring championship experience from the Patriots over to their coaching staff

Ohio State is hiring Bill O'Brien as their next offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. O'Brien spent several seasons with the Patriots with his most recent stint coming from the 2023-24 season. He served as New England's offensive coordinator; however, his much of service came from earlier years.

From 2007-2011, O'Brien served multiple coaching roles for the Patriots' offense. Moreover, he contributed to five winning seasons, four AFC East Division titles, and two conference championships. Now, he looks to help Ohio State take the top spot in the Big 10 following their late-season slump.

The Buckeyes went undefeated until their final regular season matchup. They lost to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines and were bounced out of the College Football Playoff. Then, Ohio State fell to the Missouri Tigers in the Dec. 29th Cotton Bowl Classic.

Ohio State is losing several players to the College Football Transfer Portal and the 2024 NFL Draft. Yet, they still have one of the best incoming recruitment classes. Head coach Ryan Day and staff struck gold with the hiring of Bill O'Brien.

Buckeyes fans might be disappointed with how the 2023-24 season ended, but the program's offseason moves give plenty of reason to get excited about the future.