From the outside looking in, the Michigan football program seems to be doing fine. JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines are ranked second in the nation. This was after demolishing the Michigan State squad in their latest game. But, everything has been pretty messy for the team ever since the start of the season. Coach Jim Harbaugh has been front and center of a self-imposed suspension. Now, he has to deal with a huge controversy involving sign-stealing.

Obviously, this is going to prompt some actions from the administration and they finally decided on what they'd take.

The Michigan football program might not have Jim Harbaugh as their head coach for long. A pay raise was on the table for the coach amid their title chase with JJ McCarthy running their offense. But, the university has reportedly rescinded that offer after multiple investigations had pointed out that the Michigan football team was cheating by stealing signs, per Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal.

There is still no definitive conclusion to draw about Jim Harbaugh's involvement with the Wolverines scouts going around the nation to watch games of their rivals. It is also unclear how the stolen signs have been used and to what extent they were benefiting. However, the fact that it had reached massive lengths of operations might be enough to warrant this type of punishment.

Harbaugh has not given any reactions to the Michigan football administration's statements. It is likely that one may come out before they battle the Purdue Boilermakers in their next matchup.