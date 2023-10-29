Just like most Ohio State football fans, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was left amazed by what wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. just did on the field Saturday night against the Wisconsin Badgers on the road.

“I think he's the best player in the country,” Day said of Harrison following the Buckeyes' 24-10 win over the Badgers, per NBC Sports.

Harrison was nearly unstoppable downfield in the Wisconsin game, as he finished with 123 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions. The damage he dealt on Wisconsin was too much for the Badgers to overcome, even though they picked Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord twice.

With his explosion versus Wisconsin, Harrison successfully duplicated a feat that only Cris Carter had accomplished in program history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. had 6 catches for 123 yds and TD in Ohio State's 24-10 win at Wisconsin. He is the 2nd player in OSU history with 100 rec yds and a rec TD in at least 4 consecutive games, joining Cris Carter, who had a streak of 5 such games in 1986.”

Harrison has also extended his touchdown streak to four games, scoring five total over that stretch. The Ohio State star wideout entered the matchup against Wisconsin with 766 receiving yards on the season, seventh nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

With Harrison stretching the field, the Buckeyes also successfully carved up the Badgers on the ground, with TreVeyon Henderson coming up with 162 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Harrison can extend his streak on Nov. 4 when the Buckeyes face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road.